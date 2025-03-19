Tuyển Cloud Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD

- Develop and enforce quality strategies, policies, and procedures to meet regulatory standards.

- Deliver training sessions on workplace safety and quality assurance.

- Conduct inspections, audits, and compliance assessments to uphold quality standards.

- Supervise ISO 9001, 14001, and OHSAS 18001 certification processes and implement corrective measures.

- Ensure safe handling and storage of hazardous materials and oversee equipment lifting operations.

- Manage document control systems and maintain certification compliance.

- Review procurement processes to align with quality requirements.

- Provide technical support and guidance to staff on quality assurance matters.