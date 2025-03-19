Tuyển Cloud Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Navigos Search
- Hà Tĩnh: Ha Tinh, Vietnam, Thành phố Hà Tĩnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 1 - 15 USD
- Develop and enforce quality strategies, policies, and procedures to meet regulatory standards.
- Deliver training sessions on workplace safety and quality assurance.
- Conduct inspections, audits, and compliance assessments to uphold quality standards.
- Supervise ISO 9001, 14001, and OHSAS 18001 certification processes and implement corrective measures.
- Ensure safe handling and storage of hazardous materials and oversee equipment lifting operations.
- Manage document control systems and maintain certification compliance.
- Review procurement processes to align with quality requirements.
- Provide technical support and guidance to staff on quality assurance matters.
Với Mức Lương 1 - 15 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Min 5 years of experience in oil/gas or thermoelectric industries, etc)
- Good knowledge of quality management programs (LOTO, PPE, document control, etc)
- Certified Test Engineer (CSTE) certificate
- Good English skills
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI