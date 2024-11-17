Tuyển Content Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH KEGMIL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Work from home, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Marketing Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu

About Kegmil

Kegmil is a holistic solution provider of mission-critical Enterprise Systems, with a spike in Field Service Management software-as-a-service. We are a global team serving international clients, and strongly backed by Mitsubishi Electric (a world-leading manufacturer of products ranging from home electronics to satellite systems, headquartered in Japan)

Our cloud-based, AI-enabled Field Service Management solution is number 1 amongst B2B clients in Southeast Asia and is adopted across various industries such as Elevator & Escalator, Data Center, Medical Equipment, Defence & Aerospace, Marine Offshore, etc.

Our offerings expand to Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems integration and deployment - including Inventory Management Systems (IMS), HR Information Systems (HRIS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Procurement Systems and others

Location: HCMC or Remote

:

Job Type: Full-time

Job Type:

Job Description: We are looking for a versatile and tech-savvy Content and Communications Specialist who can not only create engaging content across various media but also leverage artificial intelligence to enhance content production processes. This role requires a blend of technical proficiency, creative aptitude, and a deep understanding of user-centric design.

Job Description:

Key Responsibilities:

AI-Driven Content Generation: Master and deploy AI tools to generate high-quality content from provided materials, refining AI models to ensure accuracy and brand consistency.

AI-Driven Content Generation:

Product Documentation: Produce detailed user guides and documentation, focusing on clarity and usability from the user’s perspective, utilizing AI to streamline information gathering and synthesis.

Product Documentation:

Video Production: Develop and produce instructional and promotional videos, using AI to assist with scripting and preliminary edits, effectively communicating product benefits and features.

Video Production:

Digital Content Creation: Craft compelling content for the company website, blogs, and social media channels, optimizing content for search engines and social engagement using AI tools.

Digital Content Creation:

Project Documentation: Create comprehensive project documentation to articulate project scopes and updates to stakeholders, leveraging AI for data accuracy and detail.

Project Documentation:

QA for AI Chatbot: Develop intuitive and responsive QA content for AI chatbots, enhancing automated customer support capabilities.

QA for AI Chatbot:

Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required Skills and Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Journalism, Marketing, or a related field.

Proven experience with AI content generation tools and digital content management.

Strong ability to translate complex product information into user-friendly formats.

Rapid learning capability and eagerness to continuously acquire new skills.

Exceptional writing, editing, and verbal communication skills.

Logical thinker with an analytical approach to problem-solving.

Preferred Skills:

Experience in SaaS Product, especially with user-centered design and customer interaction technologies.

Technical proficiency in video editing, graphic design, and AI technologies.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KEGMIL VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What We Offer:

Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package.

Dynamic and innovative work environment with opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Access to cutting-edge tools and technologies.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KEGMIL VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin