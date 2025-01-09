Tuyển Creative Director Networld Asia Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,000 USD

Key Responsibility:

Lead the project in the planning phase: find out the bottle-neck of each brief; research on market landscape, consumer insights & media behaviors to propose communication strategy and 3600 channel strategy;

Work together with the Internal team (Content Team/ Account team/ Design) to develop the proposal; - Present the proposal to clients & protect the plans to win the business/plan;

Capabilities of creative validation related to concept, content & visual development.

Support project team during the execution phase;

Update new trends & knowledge to coach planner team members.