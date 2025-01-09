Tuyển Creative Director Networld Asia Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,000 USD

Networld Asia Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/02/2025
Networld Asia Group

Creative Director

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Creative Director Tại Networld Asia Group

Mức lương
800 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 369B

- C Lê Quang Định, Phường 5, Quận Bình Thạnh, HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Creative Director Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,000 USD

Key Responsibility:
Lead the project in the planning phase: find out the bottle-neck of each brief; research on market landscape, consumer insights & media behaviors to propose communication strategy and 3600 channel strategy;
Work together with the Internal team (Content Team/ Account team/ Design) to develop the proposal; - Present the proposal to clients & protect the plans to win the business/plan;
Capabilities of creative validation related to concept, content & visual development.
Support project team during the execution phase;
Update new trends & knowledge to coach planner team members.

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Key Deliverables:
Inspiring & insightful creative brief, on-brief communication strategy, suitable channel strategy;
Qualified communication proposal that meets client's expectations and delivers business objectives, marketing objectives & communication objectives;
Convinced presentation and agile, valuable contributions for clients in both the planning & execution processes;

Tại Networld Asia Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Networld Asia Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Networld Asia Group

Networld Asia Group

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Building No. 369B-C Le Quang Dinh, Ward 5, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

