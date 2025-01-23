Tuyển Creative Director Công Ty Easia Travel làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Easia Travel
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Công Ty Easia Travel

Creative Director

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Creative Director Tại Công Ty Easia Travel

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quốc tế: Charming City, No. R32

- R34, Roluos Street, Trorpeangses Village, Sangkat Koukchork, Siem Reap

Mô Tả Công Việc Creative Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Direct the development of content across all brands, ensuring that each output aligns with brand standards.
- Supervise the Content Editor and Graphic Designer and coordinate with freelance creatives on special projects, ensuring consistency and quality.
- Align with the Brand Manager and Marketing Operations Manager to coordinate content development and distribution.
- Maintain high production standards for all creative assets, upholding consistency across all platforms and reinforcing brand identity.
- Oversee the development of high-value materials for each brand, including key visuals, campaign assets, and multimedia content.
- Ensure uniform branding and quality across channels.
- Lead and inspire a creative team to deliver high-quality content that aligns with Easia Travel’s brand positioning and enhances market differentiation.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty Easia Travel Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Easia Travel

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Easia Travel

Công Ty Easia Travel

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Khách sạn ATS , Số 33B Phạm Ngũ Lão, Phường Phan Chu Trinh, Quận Hoàn Kiếm, Thành phố Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

