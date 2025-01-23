Tuyển Creative Director Công Ty Easia Travel làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Direct the development of content across all brands, ensuring that each output aligns with brand standards.

- Supervise the Content Editor and Graphic Designer and coordinate with freelance creatives on special projects, ensuring consistency and quality.

- Align with the Brand Manager and Marketing Operations Manager to coordinate content development and distribution.

- Maintain high production standards for all creative assets, upholding consistency across all platforms and reinforcing brand identity.

- Oversee the development of high-value materials for each brand, including key visuals, campaign assets, and multimedia content.

- Ensure uniform branding and quality across channels.

- Lead and inspire a creative team to deliver high-quality content that aligns with Easia Travel’s brand positioning and enhances market differentiation.