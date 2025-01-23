Tuyển Creative Director Công Ty Easia Travel làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Creative Director Tại Công Ty Easia Travel
- Quốc tế: Charming City, No. R32
- R34, Roluos Street, Trorpeangses Village, Sangkat Koukchork, Siem Reap
Mô Tả Công Việc Creative Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Direct the development of content across all brands, ensuring that each output aligns with brand standards.
- Supervise the Content Editor and Graphic Designer and coordinate with freelance creatives on special projects, ensuring consistency and quality.
- Align with the Brand Manager and Marketing Operations Manager to coordinate content development and distribution.
- Maintain high production standards for all creative assets, upholding consistency across all platforms and reinforcing brand identity.
- Oversee the development of high-value materials for each brand, including key visuals, campaign assets, and multimedia content.
- Ensure uniform branding and quality across channels.
- Lead and inspire a creative team to deliver high-quality content that aligns with Easia Travel’s brand positioning and enhances market differentiation.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Easia Travel Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Easia Travel
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI