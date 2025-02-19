Tuyển Creative Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About the Role: The Creative team within the Strategy & Innovation office is dedicated to building new and successful brands that resonate with consumers. Our team collaborates with strategists, analysts, creative technologists, copywriters, and art directors to create compelling concepts, communications, and experiences across Vinamilk corporate brand and sub-brands. We are seeking a talented and visionary Creative Content Manager to join our dynamic team. This role is crucial in shaping the voice and narrative of Vinamilk and its sub-brands across various platforms. You will lead the development of brand docs, campaign ideas, copywriting, and content writing. This role reports to the Head of Strategy & Innovation.

Key Responsibilities:

• Lead Creative Team: Oversee and inspire a team of copywriters, content creators, and other creative professionals.

• Creative Vision: Conceive and implement concepts, guidelines, and strategies in various creative projects, with a focus on copy.

• Campaign Leadership: Lead and execute advertising campaigns, focusing on concept development and copywriting, working with internal teams or agencies.

• Mentorship: Train and guide team members, fostering a collaborative and innovative work environment.

• Cross-Discipline Collaboration: Lead cross-discipline collaboration related to brand experience, including Marketing, Web, App, Internal Communication, HR, and Product teams.