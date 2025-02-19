Tuyển Creative Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
Creative Director

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Creative Director Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Vinamilk Tower

- No. 10 Tan Trao, Tan Phu Ward, District 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Creative Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About the Role: The Creative team within the Strategy & Innovation office is dedicated to building new and successful brands that resonate with consumers. Our team collaborates with strategists, analysts, creative technologists, copywriters, and art directors to create compelling concepts, communications, and experiences across Vinamilk corporate brand and sub-brands. We are seeking a talented and visionary Creative Content Manager to join our dynamic team. This role is crucial in shaping the voice and narrative of Vinamilk and its sub-brands across various platforms. You will lead the development of brand docs, campaign ideas, copywriting, and content writing. This role reports to the Head of Strategy & Innovation.
About the Role:
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead Creative Team: Oversee and inspire a team of copywriters, content creators, and other creative professionals.
• Creative Vision: Conceive and implement concepts, guidelines, and strategies in various creative projects, with a focus on copy.
• Campaign Leadership: Lead and execute advertising campaigns, focusing on concept development and copywriting, working with internal teams or agencies.
• Mentorship: Train and guide team members, fostering a collaborative and innovative work environment.
• Cross-Discipline Collaboration: Lead cross-discipline collaboration related to brand experience, including Marketing, Web, App, Internal Communication, HR, and Product teams.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 10, Tân Trào, P. Tân Phú, Q.7, Tp. HCM

