Tuyển Data Analyst Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 USD

A. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Assist with importing/exporting data from moderately complex sources and systems

• Assist with the development of electronic data collection instruments considering data integrity principles

• Assist with running quality checks, quality control measures, and monitoring programs related to data accuracy and appropriateness with direction of management and/ or senior staff for areas/ applications of responsibility.

• Assist with information gathering and the analysis of data management requests.

• Assist with fulfilling data management tasks on parts of project lifecycle

• Contribute to data management project documentation where appropriately including, but not limited to: project scope, data/ technical requirements, recommended data management plan, data flow diagram, test scripts, traceability matrix, and RACI matrix, and implement solution aligned with data stewardship principles

• Assist with processes improvement initiatives that promote data quality, and both statistical and staffing efficiency

• Assist with the administration of the research application including, but not limited to setting up enduser accounts and testing periodic application updates

• Contribute to tracking and achieving overall team metrics according to defined goals