Tuyển Data Analyst Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 USD

Tuyển Data Analyst Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 USD

Navigos Search's Client
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/04/2025
Navigos Search's Client

Data Analyst

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Navigos Search's Client

Mức lương
4 - 5 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Ha Noi Office

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương 4 - 5 USD

A. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Assist with importing/exporting data from moderately complex sources and systems
• Assist with the development of electronic data collection instruments considering data integrity principles
• Assist with running quality checks, quality control measures, and monitoring programs related to data accuracy and appropriateness with direction of management and/ or senior staff for areas/ applications of responsibility.
• Assist with information gathering and the analysis of data management requests.
• Assist with fulfilling data management tasks on parts of project lifecycle
• Contribute to data management project documentation where appropriately including, but not limited to: project scope, data/ technical requirements, recommended data management plan, data flow diagram, test scripts, traceability matrix, and RACI matrix, and implement solution aligned with data stewardship principles
• Assist with processes improvement initiatives that promote data quality, and both statistical and staffing efficiency
• Assist with the administration of the research application including, but not limited to setting up enduser accounts and testing periodic application updates
• Contribute to tracking and achieving overall team metrics according to defined goals

Với Mức Lương 4 - 5 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search's Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search's Client

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search's Client

Navigos Search's Client

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, Tòa nhà V building, 125-127 Bà Triệu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-data-analyst-thu-nhap-4-000-5-000-thang-tai-ha-noi-job347579
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 35 USD
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 2 - 35 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unimob Studio
Tuyển Data Analyst Unimob Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Unimob Studio
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Data Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Tuyển Data Analyst Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 35 USD
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 2 - 35 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unimob Studio
Tuyển Data Analyst Unimob Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Unimob Studio
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Data Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Tuyển Data Analyst Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty cổ phần Tasco Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Tasco Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME GLOBAL
Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME GLOBAL
Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Quảng cáo FPT Adtrue làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Quảng cáo FPT Adtrue
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst ATX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 22 Triệu ATX
Tới 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JETPAY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JETPAY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KARAVAN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1,000 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KARAVAN VIỆT NAM
800 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty TNHH Pentalog Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Pentalog Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty TNHH Sao Mặt Trời Việt Nam (Sunstar Vietnam Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Sao Mặt Trời Việt Nam (Sunstar Vietnam Co., Ltd)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst TurnKey FBA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu TurnKey FBA
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BƯU CHÍNH VIETTEL Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BƯU CHÍNH VIETTEL Pro Company
15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu ngành và tư vấn Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu ngành và tư vấn Việt Nam
1.5 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN MCI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN MCI VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty TNHH TM Thiên Thủy Mộc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH TM Thiên Thủy Mộc
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Crossian Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Infinity Technologies Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Infinity Technologies Global
18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst IIG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD IIG VIỆT NAM
Tới 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 4,000 USD FPT Software
Tới 4,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty TNHH Jits Innovation Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Jits Innovation Labs
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Crossian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 5,000 USD Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Crossian
Tới 5,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty TNHH Dầu Thực Vật Khu Vực Miền Bắc Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Dầu Thực Vật Khu Vực Miền Bắc Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu BSS Group
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỂ THAO FACOLOS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỂ THAO FACOLOS
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty cổ phần GIMO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần GIMO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN
Trên 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Secomus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Secomus
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm