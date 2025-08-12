Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Trusting Social is an AI Fintech pioneer that's revolutionizing credit access in emerging markets. Our mission is "Advancing AI to Meet the Financial Needs of Everyday Consumers with Empathy." We've assessed over 1 billion consumers across four countries, and we're on a mission to provide 100 million credit lines using the power of AI and Big Data.

Are you a dedicated and curious Senior Data Analyst ready to dive deep into data and drive impactful business decisions? We're looking for a proactive individual to join our dynamic team in Vietnam. If you're passionate about uncovering insights, solving complex problems, and contributing directly to operational excellence and product development in a company with a strong social mission, this role is for you!

Senior Data Analyst

How You'll Make an Impact

As a Senior Data Analyst at Trusting Social, you'll be at the core of our data-driven decision-making process. You'll analyze and interpret complex datasets to provide actionable insights that directly influence our strategic direction, product enhancements, and operational efficiency. Your work will not only improve our internal processes but also contribute directly to democratizing credit access for millions in emerging markets.

What You'll Do

- Develop & Maintain Analytics Tools: Assist in the creation and upkeep of essential reports, dashboards, and analytical tools that empower sound business decisions.