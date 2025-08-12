Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 35 USD

Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 35 USD

Trusting Social
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/09/2025
Trusting Social

Data Analyst

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Trusting Social

Mức lương
2 - 35 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Havanna Tower, Hàm Nghi, Bến Thành, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương 2 - 35 USD

Trusting Social is an AI Fintech pioneer that's revolutionizing credit access in emerging markets. Our mission is "Advancing AI to Meet the Financial Needs of Everyday Consumers with Empathy." We've assessed over 1 billion consumers across four countries, and we're on a mission to provide 100 million credit lines using the power of AI and Big Data.
Our Data Analytics team is a powerhouse that enables data-driven growth across the organization. We are now seeking a highly driven Analytics Manager - AGI to lead this team into a new era of possibility.
Our Data Analytics team
highly driven Analytics Manager - AGI
What You'll Do
- Partner closely with AGI business and P&L leaders to frame strategic questions, design high-impact analytical approaches, and translate insights into decisions that drive measurable outcomes.
- Lead the development of scalable, intelligent analytics products that leverage AI/ML, LLMs, and emerging technologies to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency.
- Act as a champion of insight-driven culture — embedding analytics into the core of business workflows and driving the adoption of data tools across teams.
- Cultivate a high-performance team by fostering a culture of ownership, experimentation, and continuous learning. Set bold goals and coach your team to exceed them.
- Stay ahead of the curve — continuously scanning the horizon for new datasets, tools, and techniques that can unlock deeper impact.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 35 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Trusting Social Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trusting Social

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Trusting Social

Trusting Social

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 132 Hàm Nghi, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-data-analyst-thu-nhap-2-000-3-500-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job367852
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 35 USD
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 2 - 35 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unimob Studio
Tuyển Data Analyst Unimob Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Unimob Studio
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Data Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Tuyển Data Analyst Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 35 USD
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 2 - 35 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unimob Studio
Tuyển Data Analyst Unimob Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Unimob Studio
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Data Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Tuyển Data Analyst Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Data Analyst Talentnet Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Talentnet Corporation
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst Masan Consumer Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Masan Consumer Holdings
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FE CREDIT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trusting Social
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 35 USD Trusting Social
2 - 35 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm