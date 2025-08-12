Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 35 USD

Trusting Social is an AI Fintech pioneer that's revolutionizing credit access in emerging markets. Our mission is "Advancing AI to Meet the Financial Needs of Everyday Consumers with Empathy." We've assessed over 1 billion consumers across four countries, and we're on a mission to provide 100 million credit lines using the power of AI and Big Data.

Our Data Analytics team is a powerhouse that enables data-driven growth across the organization. We are now seeking a highly driven Analytics Manager - AGI to lead this team into a new era of possibility.

What You'll Do

- Partner closely with AGI business and P&L leaders to frame strategic questions, design high-impact analytical approaches, and translate insights into decisions that drive measurable outcomes.

- Lead the development of scalable, intelligent analytics products that leverage AI/ML, LLMs, and emerging technologies to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency.

- Act as a champion of insight-driven culture — embedding analytics into the core of business workflows and driving the adoption of data tools across teams.

- Cultivate a high-performance team by fostering a culture of ownership, experimentation, and continuous learning. Set bold goals and coach your team to exceed them.

- Stay ahead of the curve — continuously scanning the horizon for new datasets, tools, and techniques that can unlock deeper impact.