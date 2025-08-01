Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Hoàn Kiếm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Cleaning, processing, and standardizing data from various sources
Performing descriptive and exploratory data analysis and visualizing the results
Collaborating with Data Scientists and business teams to understand data and support model development
Writing analytical reports and presenting insights from data in a clear and visual format
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Having at least 1 years of experience in Data Analyst
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary, suitable for working capacity
Review performance twice a year ( In working process, Candidate can be reviewed continuously before the term if the job is successfully completed)
Devices provided (Laptop, PC, mouse, monitor…)
Working hours: HN, Vinh: 8:30 - 17:30, HCM: 9:00 - 18:00, 5 days/ week.
Enjoying good remuneration of company when becoming an employee: social insurance, PTI insurance , annual company trip,…
Recognition and rewards based on your performance
High promotion opportunity
Good career path development
Creative, modern and open working place
Continuous and professional training to fully develop your potential
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
