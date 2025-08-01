Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/09/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK

Data Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hoàn Kiếm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Cleaning, processing, and standardizing data from various sources
Performing descriptive and exploratory data analysis and visualizing the results
Collaborating with Data Scientists and business teams to understand data and support model development
Writing analytical reports and presenting insights from data in a clear and visual format

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Having at least 1 years of experience in Data Analyst
Having experience in banking and finance is preferred
Being proficient in using Python for data analysis, modeling, and visualization; mastering CI/CD tools, ML frameworks, and working in Agile environments
Having experience in deploying machine learning algorithms such as regression, clustering, gradient boosting, deep learning, time series, etc.
Having experience in speech recognition and natural language processing (NLP)
Having experience in working with large, complex, and sensitive datasets
Having good communication and teamwork skills

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary, suitable for working capacity
Review performance twice a year ( In working process, Candidate can be reviewed continuously before the term if the job is successfully completed)
Devices provided (Laptop, PC, mouse, monitor…)
Working hours: HN, Vinh: 8:30 - 17:30, HCM: 9:00 - 18:00, 5 days/ week.
Enjoying good remuneration of company when becoming an employee: social insurance, PTI insurance , annual company trip,…
Recognition and rewards based on your performance
High promotion opportunity
Good career path development
Creative, modern and open working place
Continuous and professional training to fully develop your potential

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 362/19 Ung Văn Khiêm, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

