Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Hoàn Kiếm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Cleaning, processing, and standardizing data from various sources

Performing descriptive and exploratory data analysis and visualizing the results

Collaborating with Data Scientists and business teams to understand data and support model development

Writing analytical reports and presenting insights from data in a clear and visual format

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Having at least 1 years of experience in Data Analyst

Having experience in banking and finance is preferred

Being proficient in using Python for data analysis, modeling, and visualization; mastering CI/CD tools, ML frameworks, and working in Agile environments

Having experience in deploying machine learning algorithms such as regression, clustering, gradient boosting, deep learning, time series, etc.

Having experience in speech recognition and natural language processing (NLP)

Having experience in working with large, complex, and sensitive datasets

Having good communication and teamwork skills

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary, suitable for working capacity

Review performance twice a year ( In working process, Candidate can be reviewed continuously before the term if the job is successfully completed)

Devices provided (Laptop, PC, mouse, monitor…)

Working hours: HN, Vinh: 8:30 - 17:30, HCM: 9:00 - 18:00, 5 days/ week.

Enjoying good remuneration of company when becoming an employee: social insurance, PTI insurance , annual company trip,…

Recognition and rewards based on your performance

High promotion opportunity

Good career path development

Creative, modern and open working place

Continuous and professional training to fully develop your potential

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin