Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 170 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Data Processing & Management:

Collect, clean, validate, and transform large datasets from multiple sources to ensure accuracy, completeness, and consistency.

Build and maintain ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) pipelines to support data ingestion, processing, and integration across systems.

Standardize data formats and structures for efficient storage and retrieval in data warehouses or analytics platforms.

Monitor data quality, troubleshoot anomalies, and implement corrective measures to maintain high data integrity.

Data Analysis & Reporting:

Analyze processed datasets to generate actionable insights for e-commerce and social commerce performance.

Develop automated reports, dashboards, and data visualizations

Collaborate with stakeholders (BI, Tech, Business team,...) to translate business needs into data queries and analytical outputs.

Process and aggregate large-scale platform data to support competitive benchmarking and trend analysis

BI Tools & Systems Integration:

Work with tools such as, Power BI, and Google Data Studio to create dynamic visualizations from processed datasets.

Partner with the BI and Technology Department to ensure seamless data flow between processing pipelines and analytics platforms.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Data Science, Statistics, Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.

2 years of experience in data processing, data management, or data engineering within e-commerce, social commerce, or digital marketing environments.

Experience in data cleaning, validation, and transformation for analytical purposes.

Ability to handle large datasets and optimize queries for performance.

Knowledge of database management, SQL querying, and data transformation techniques.

Familiarity with data warehousing concepts and cloud-based storage solutions.

Hands-on experience with ETL tools, data processing frameworks, and data pipeline management.

Experience working with APIs, JSON, or CSV data ingestion is an advantage.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Competitive salary and benefits package.

Work Environment: high potential for career growth and flexible work arrangements

Full Benefits Package: Including Social Insurance (BHXH), Health Insurance (BHYT), participation in the labor union, annual leave, and bonuses according to company policy.

Additional Benefits: Birthday celebrations, regular health check-ups, wedding gifts, sickness benefits, maternity leave; Bonuses On holidays, New Year, and company events.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.