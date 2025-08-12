Tuyển Data Analyst Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

+ Work planning and reporting:

 Create and manage a personal work plan on a weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual basis according to assigned tasks and KPIs.

 Report on work progress and individual KPIs to management.

+ Reporting system development and analysis:

+ Data analysis: Collect, clean, and analyze large datasets to create insightful business reports.

+ System development: Design, develop, and maintain reports using Oracle Apex, Oracle Report Builder, and other languages.

+ Data querying: Write complex SQL/PL-SQL queries to extract and verify data, fulfilling requests from various departments.

+ Optimization: Proactively research, propose, and collaborate with other teams to improve the efficiency and accuracy of reporting systems.

+ Training and handover: Draft user guides, provide training, and manage the application development and deployment handover process for relevant departments.

+ Project coordination and implementation:

 Collaborate with other IT divisions and business units to deploy new software applications.

+ Execute all stages from parameterization, installation, and testing to the final deployment of new applications on the Core Banking and other reporting systems.

