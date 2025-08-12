Tuyển Data Analyst Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
- Hồ Chí Minh: 97A Nguyen Van Troi, Phu Nhuan Ward, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
+ Work planning and reporting:
Create and manage a personal work plan on a weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual basis according to assigned tasks and KPIs.
Report on work progress and individual KPIs to management.
+ Reporting system development and analysis:
+ Data analysis: Collect, clean, and analyze large datasets to create insightful business reports.
+ System development: Design, develop, and maintain reports using Oracle Apex, Oracle Report Builder, and other languages.
+ Data querying: Write complex SQL/PL-SQL queries to extract and verify data, fulfilling requests from various departments.
+ Optimization: Proactively research, propose, and collaborate with other teams to improve the efficiency and accuracy of reporting systems.
+ Training and handover: Draft user guides, provide training, and manage the application development and deployment handover process for relevant departments.
+ Project coordination and implementation:
Collaborate with other IT divisions and business units to deploy new software applications.
+ Execute all stages from parameterization, installation, and testing to the final deployment of new applications on the Core Banking and other reporting systems.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI