Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Crossian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 5,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Crossian
- Hà Nội: Tầng 1, Toà nhà Pax Sky, 63
- 65 phố Ngô Thì Nhậm, Phường Phạm Đình Hổ, Quận Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Đến 5,000 USD
ABOUT THE ROLE
Are you ready to take your data expertise to new heights? Join Crossian’s Data-Driven Marketing Leadership Program, a unique opportunity to combine your analytical skills with strategic marketing knowledge.
This program is tailored for professionals in data-centric fields who want to explore a high-impact career in digital marketing while developing leadership capabilities in a global e-commerce company.
WHY JOIN THIS PROGRAM?
- 6 months Fast track career roadmap: grow to Teamlead after 6 - 12 months from no marketing Experience.
- World-Class Mentorship: Be mentored by some of the best in the industry, including the Head of Marketing, Marketing Expert, and Marketing Manager at Crossian, who will guide you through each step of your professional growth.
World-Class Mentorship:
- Develop Leadership Skills: This program is not just about mastering technical skills but also about cultivating leadership qualities. You’ll learn how to lead teams, manage projects, and drive marketing strategies with confidence.
Develop Leadership Skills
- Global Exposure: At Crossian, you’ll have the unique opportunity to work and grow on a global scale with our presence in Vietnam, the U.S., Canada, and China. We offer talented individuals the chance to collaborate across international markets, gain global exposure, and even live and work abroad—all while driving impact in a high-growth, dynamic environment
Global Exposure
Với Mức Lương Đến 5,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Crossian Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Crossian
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
