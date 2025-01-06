Tuyển Digital Marketing Azon Transport Pte LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Azon Transport Pte LTD
- Hồ Chí Minh:
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 700 USD
Check the customer’s billing requirement based on the specific job file, customers’ contract or customers’ standing instructions;
Check and clarify the pricing, customer information and job information to ensure billing accuracy;
Enter the billing information in the system and generate the proforma invoice for Operations checking and endorsement;
Receive the endorsed job file and proforma for invoice generation;
Attend to internal and external queries on billing disputes and seek clarification on correct billing information for adjustment and rebill and put-up necessary request for to issue full credit note or rebill;
Follow-up on unbilled jobs and ensure it is completed within a given timeframe;
Support Billing Manager in KPI monitoring and other weekly / monthly reporting.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Strong proficiency in MS Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook. Able to adapt and use different software applications
Good interpersonal, communication and organisational skills
Good oral and written English
Tại Azon Transport Pte LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
7 DAYS
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Azon Transport Pte LTD
