Tuyển Digital Marketing Azon Transport Pte LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD

Check the customer’s billing requirement based on the specific job file, customers’ contract or customers’ standing instructions;

Check and clarify the pricing, customer information and job information to ensure billing accuracy;

Enter the billing information in the system and generate the proforma invoice for Operations checking and endorsement;

Receive the endorsed job file and proforma for invoice generation;

Attend to internal and external queries on billing disputes and seek clarification on correct billing information for adjustment and rebill and put-up necessary request for to issue full credit note or rebill;

Follow-up on unbilled jobs and ensure it is completed within a given timeframe;

Support Billing Manager in KPI monitoring and other weekly / monthly reporting.