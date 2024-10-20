Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH STEP IT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH STEP IT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH STEP IT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STEP IT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Bán thời gian
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

STEP IT Academy Vietnam is seeking a passionate and experienced part-time trainer to join our team and lead engaging online training programs in Digital Marketing
STEP IT Academy Vietnam
part-time trainer
Training Digital Marketing, SEO and Google Ads, Social Media Marketing course using STEP IT Academy Methodology Revise course curriculum based on student needs Evaluate student’s performance and give feedback, support Cooperate with other teachers, staffs (if needed) to make sure the course is run successfully Keep update with new trends, information to revise course curriculum Candidates who is willing to film online teaching video is a big plus
Training Digital Marketing, SEO and Google Ads, Social Media Marketing course using STEP IT Academy Methodology
Revise course curriculum based on student needs
Evaluate student’s performance and give feedback, support
Cooperate with other teachers, staffs (if needed) to make sure the course is run successfully
Keep update with new trends, information to revise course curriculum
Candidates who is willing to film online teaching video is a big plus

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least Bachelor Degree in Marketing, Communication or related field Excellent in using Social Media, Google Analytics or other Digital Marketing tools in 5 years Experiences working in Digital Marketing or related field Good Communication and interpersonal skills
At least Bachelor Degree in Marketing, Communication or related field
Excellent in using Social Media, Google Analytics or other Digital Marketing tools in 5 years
Experiences working in Digital Marketing or related field
Good Communication and interpersonal skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STEP IT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Flexible working schedule Opportunities to work with the best Edtech tools Fully support in continuous training and skill developments International working environment Competitive salary based on experience
Flexible working schedule
Opportunities to work with the best Edtech tools
Fully support in continuous training and skill developments
International working environment
Competitive salary based on experience

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH STEP IT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH STEP IT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 1 - 9 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 9 A7D21, ngõ 11 Duy Tân, Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

