Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH STEP IT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Bán thời gian Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh - Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

STEP IT Academy Vietnam is seeking a passionate and experienced part-time trainer to join our team and lead engaging online training programs in Digital Marketing

Training Digital Marketing, SEO and Google Ads, Social Media Marketing course using STEP IT Academy Methodology Revise course curriculum based on student needs Evaluate student’s performance and give feedback, support Cooperate with other teachers, staffs (if needed) to make sure the course is run successfully Keep update with new trends, information to revise course curriculum Candidates who is willing to film online teaching video is a big plus

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least Bachelor Degree in Marketing, Communication or related field Excellent in using Social Media, Google Analytics or other Digital Marketing tools in 5 years Experiences working in Digital Marketing or related field Good Communication and interpersonal skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STEP IT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Flexible working schedule Opportunities to work with the best Edtech tools Fully support in continuous training and skill developments International working environment Competitive salary based on experience

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STEP IT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin