Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH STEP IT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STEP IT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
- Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
STEP IT Academy Vietnam is seeking a passionate and experienced part-time trainer to join our team and lead engaging online training programs in Digital Marketing
STEP IT Academy Vietnam
part-time trainer
Training Digital Marketing, SEO and Google Ads, Social Media Marketing course using STEP IT Academy Methodology Revise course curriculum based on student needs Evaluate student’s performance and give feedback, support Cooperate with other teachers, staffs (if needed) to make sure the course is run successfully Keep update with new trends, information to revise course curriculum Candidates who is willing to film online teaching video is a big plus
Training Digital Marketing, SEO and Google Ads, Social Media Marketing course using STEP IT Academy Methodology
Revise course curriculum based on student needs
Evaluate student’s performance and give feedback, support
Cooperate with other teachers, staffs (if needed) to make sure the course is run successfully
Keep update with new trends, information to revise course curriculum
Candidates who is willing to film online teaching video is a big plus
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least Bachelor Degree in Marketing, Communication or related field
Excellent in using Social Media, Google Analytics or other Digital Marketing tools in 5 years
Experiences working in Digital Marketing or related field
Good Communication and interpersonal skills
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STEP IT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Flexible working schedule
Opportunities to work with the best Edtech tools
Fully support in continuous training and skill developments
International working environment
Competitive salary based on experience
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STEP IT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI