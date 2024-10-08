Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH STEPMEDIA SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH STEPMEDIA SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/10/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH STEPMEDIA SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Digital Marketing

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STEPMEDIA SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
18 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 12, VietJet Plaza, 60A Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, TP. Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu

Campaign Management: Develop, implement, and manage digital advertising campaigns on platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, TikTok Ads, LinkedIn, X and other relevant channels. Performance Analysis: Monitor and analyze campaign performance, providing regular reports and insights to optimize ad spend and improve ROI. Ad Creation: Design and create engaging ad copy, images, and videos that align with our brand and campaign objectives. Budget Management: Manage advertising budgets effectively, ensuring maximum return on investment. A/B Testing: Conduct A/B tests on ad creatives, landing pages, and other campaign elements to continuously improve performance. Collaboration: Work closely with the other teams (especially Sales Team) to align advertising strategies with overall business goals
Campaign Management: Develop, implement, and manage digital advertising campaigns on platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, TikTok Ads, LinkedIn, X and other relevant channels.
Campaign Management:
Performance Analysis: Monitor and analyze campaign performance, providing regular reports and insights to optimize ad spend and improve ROI.
Performance Analysis:
Ad Creation: Design and create engaging ad copy, images, and videos that align with our brand and campaign objectives.
Ad Creation:
Budget Management: Manage advertising budgets effectively, ensuring maximum return on investment.
Budget Management:
A/B Testing: Conduct A/B tests on ad creatives, landing pages, and other campaign elements to continuously improve performance.
A/B Testing:
Collaboration: Work closely with the other teams (especially Sales Team) to align advertising strategies with overall business goals
Collaboration:
Sales Team

Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, Communications, or a related field. Experience: Minimum of 4 years of experience in digital advertising. Skills: Proficiency in advertising platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, .... Strong analytical skills and experience with Analytics tools Excellent understanding of ad metrics and KPIs. Good project management and organizational skills. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills Ability to drive B2B Leads to Sales Team is a must-have requirement Strong experience to collaborate with Sales Team (communicate, meeting, debate,...) is a must-have requirement
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, Communications, or a related field.
Education:
Experience: Minimum of 4 years of experience in digital advertising.
Experience:
Skills: Proficiency in advertising platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, .... Strong analytical skills and experience with Analytics tools Excellent understanding of ad metrics and KPIs. Good project management and organizational skills. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills Ability to drive B2B Leads to Sales Team is a must-have requirement Strong experience to collaborate with Sales Team (communicate, meeting, debate,...) is a must-have requirement
Skills:
Proficiency in advertising platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, .... Strong analytical skills and experience with Analytics tools Excellent understanding of ad metrics and KPIs. Good project management and organizational skills. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills Ability to drive B2B Leads to Sales Team is a must-have requirement Strong experience to collaborate with Sales Team (communicate, meeting, debate,...) is a must-have requirement
Proficiency in advertising platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, ....
Strong analytical skills and experience with Analytics tools
Excellent understanding of ad metrics and KPIs.
Good project management and organizational skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Ability to drive B2B Leads to Sales Team is a must-have requirement
B2B Leads
Strong experience to collaborate with Sales Team (communicate, meeting, debate,...) is a must-have requirement
collaborate with Sales Team
Ability to create compelling ad copy and design Ad image/video is a plus. Knowledge of HTML/CSS is a plus. Porfolio is a big plus
Ability to create compelling ad copy and design Ad image/video is a plus.
Knowledge of HTML/CSS is a plus.
Porfolio is a big plus

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STEPMEDIA SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary 18 - 25 mil gross and benefits package. Opportunity to work with a dynamic and collaborative team.
Salary 18 - 25 mil gross and benefits package.
Opportunity to work with a dynamic and collaborative team.
13th, 14th month bonus Annual trip, Yearly health checking
13th, 14th month bonus
Annual trip, Yearly health checking

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STEPMEDIA SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH STEPMEDIA SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH STEPMEDIA SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 11, Vietjet Plaza, Số 60A Đường Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

