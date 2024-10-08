Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 18 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 12, VietJet Plaza, 60A Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, TP. Hồ Chí Minh, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu

Campaign Management: Develop, implement, and manage digital advertising campaigns on platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, TikTok Ads, LinkedIn, X and other relevant channels. Performance Analysis: Monitor and analyze campaign performance, providing regular reports and insights to optimize ad spend and improve ROI. Ad Creation: Design and create engaging ad copy, images, and videos that align with our brand and campaign objectives. Budget Management: Manage advertising budgets effectively, ensuring maximum return on investment. A/B Testing: Conduct A/B tests on ad creatives, landing pages, and other campaign elements to continuously improve performance. Collaboration: Work closely with the other teams (especially Sales Team) to align advertising strategies with overall business goals

Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, Communications, or a related field. Experience: Minimum of 4 years of experience in digital advertising. Skills: Proficiency in advertising platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, .... Strong analytical skills and experience with Analytics tools Excellent understanding of ad metrics and KPIs. Good project management and organizational skills. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills Ability to drive B2B Leads to Sales Team is a must-have requirement Strong experience to collaborate with Sales Team (communicate, meeting) is a must-have requirement

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary 18 - 25 mil gross and benefits package. Opportunity to work with a dynamic and collaborative team.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.