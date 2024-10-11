Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ELE FUTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 77 Hoàng Văn Thái, P. Tân Phú, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Digital Marketing Strategy and Planning:

Develop and execute comprehensive digital marketing strategies to drive traffic, engagement, and conversions across multiple channels. Identify key performance indicators (KPIs) and set measurable goals for each digital channel.

Campaign Management and Optimization:

Plan, create, and manage integrated digital marketing campaigns, including content creation, ad management, and performance tracking. Optimize campaigns using A/B testing, targeting adjustments, and creative variations to maximize ROI.

SEO/SEM Management:

Oversee and implement search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM) strategies to enhance the company’s visibility and rankings on search engines. Conduct keyword research, monitor site performance, and implement best practices for on-page and off-page SEO. Manage paid search campaigns, including Google Ads, Bing Ads, and display advertising.

Social Media Marketing:

Develop and implement social media strategies to increase brand visibility and engagement. Manage content creation, scheduling, and community management across platforms. Analyze social media performance and adjust strategies based on analytics and feedback.

Content Marketing and Optimization:

Work with content creators to develop high-quality, engaging content tailored to target audiences. Optimize content for digital platforms, ensuring it adheres to SEO and user experience best practices.

Data Analysis and Reporting:

Monitor and analyze digital marketing metrics, such as website traffic, conversion rates, and cost-per-click, to assess performance. Generate and present detailed reports on campaign performance, website analytics, and ROI to stakeholders.

Marketing Automation and CRM Management:

Implement and optimize marketing automation tools (e.g., HubSpot, Marketo). Design and execute email marketing campaigns to engage prospects and nurture leads through the sales funnel.

Budget Management

Plan and manage digital marketing budgets, ensuring efficient allocation of resources.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, Communications, or related field. 3+ years of experience in digital marketing, with at least 1 years in a senior or leadership role. Strong understanding of SEO, SEM, PPC, social media, content marketing, and email marketing. Proficiency with digital MKT tools and marketing automation platforms. Strong analytical skills, ability to interpret data and make data-driven decisions.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ELE FUTURE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses. Health and wellness benefits, including insurance coverage. Professional development opportunities and access to training resources. Opportunities for career advancement and leadership development.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ELE FUTURE

