Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần Citics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Công ty cổ phần Citics
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/10/2024
Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: LV1

- 00.16 Thủ Thiêm Lake View 1, số 19 đường Ven Hồ Trung Tâm, P. Thủ Thiêm, Tp.Thủ Đức, Thủ Đức

Develop and implement comprehensive digital marketing strategies to enhance brand recognition, attract customers, engage real estate brokers, and increase interaction on digital platforms. Manage and optimize digital advertising campaigns on platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, TikTok Ads, and oversee content plans for social media channels. Implement strategies to build and develop the online community for real estate broker partners and customers through community events and webinars. Collaborate with the content creative and graphic design teams to ensure consistency and quality in marketing materials. Conduct market research to identify trends, opportunities, and challenges in the real estate industry. Provide insights and strategic recommendations based on market analysis to enhance marketing effectiveness. Manage the digital marketing budget, ensuring effective and optimized use of resources. Build relationships with marketing partners, service providers, and other stakeholders to support marketing initiatives. Ensure cross-departmental collaboration to align marketing strategies with company goals and objectives.
Develop and implement comprehensive digital marketing strategies to enhance brand recognition, attract customers, engage real estate brokers, and increase interaction on digital platforms.
Manage and optimize digital advertising campaigns on platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, TikTok Ads, and oversee content plans for social media channels.
Implement strategies to build and develop the online community for real estate broker partners and customers through community events and webinars.
Collaborate with the content creative and graphic design teams to ensure consistency and quality in marketing materials.
Conduct market research to identify trends, opportunities, and challenges in the real estate industry.
Provide insights and strategic recommendations based on market analysis to enhance marketing effectiveness.
Manage the digital marketing budget, ensuring effective and optimized use of resources.
Build relationships with marketing partners, service providers, and other stakeholders to support marketing initiatives.
Ensure cross-departmental collaboration to align marketing strategies with company goals and objectives.

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Business Administration, or a related field. At least 3 years of experience in marketing, with a strong focus on digital marketing and community engagement. In-depth knowledge of digital marketing channels like SEO, SEM, social media advertising, and email marketing. Experience managing and optimizing digital advertising campaigns on platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and TikTok Ads. Strong data analysis skills and the ability to make data-driven decisions. Excellent communication, negotiation, and project management skills. Creative, flexible thinking and the ability to quickly adapt to a continuously changing work environment.
Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Business Administration, or a related field.
At least 3 years of experience in marketing, with a strong focus on digital marketing and community engagement.
In-depth knowledge of digital marketing channels like SEO, SEM, social media advertising, and email marketing.
Experience managing and optimizing digital advertising campaigns on platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and TikTok Ads.
Strong data analysis skills and the ability to make data-driven decisions.
Excellent communication, negotiation, and project management skills.
Creative, flexible thinking and the ability to quickly adapt to a continuously changing work environment.

We offer a competitive salary 15 up to 20 million VND, a benefits package, and the opportunity to work for a company at the forefront of technological innovation in the real estate industry. You’ll significantly impact the company’s growth while developing your career in a dynamic and challenging environment.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lake View 1, LV1-00.16 Thủ Thiêm, số 19 Đ. Tố Hữu, An Khánh, Quận 2, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

