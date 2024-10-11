Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần Citics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: LV1 - 00.16 Thủ Thiêm Lake View 1, số 19 đường Ven Hồ Trung Tâm, P. Thủ Thiêm, Tp.Thủ Đức, Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Develop and implement comprehensive digital marketing strategies to enhance brand recognition, attract customers, engage real estate brokers, and increase interaction on digital platforms. Manage and optimize digital advertising campaigns on platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, TikTok Ads, and oversee content plans for social media channels. Implement strategies to build and develop the online community for real estate broker partners and customers through community events and webinars. Collaborate with the content creative and graphic design teams to ensure consistency and quality in marketing materials. Conduct market research to identify trends, opportunities, and challenges in the real estate industry. Provide insights and strategic recommendations based on market analysis to enhance marketing effectiveness. Manage the digital marketing budget, ensuring effective and optimized use of resources. Build relationships with marketing partners, service providers, and other stakeholders to support marketing initiatives. Ensure cross-departmental collaboration to align marketing strategies with company goals and objectives.

Develop and implement comprehensive digital marketing strategies to enhance brand recognition, attract customers, engage real estate brokers, and increase interaction on digital platforms.

Manage and optimize digital advertising campaigns on platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, TikTok Ads, and oversee content plans for social media channels.

Implement strategies to build and develop the online community for real estate broker partners and customers through community events and webinars.

Collaborate with the content creative and graphic design teams to ensure consistency and quality in marketing materials.

Conduct market research to identify trends, opportunities, and challenges in the real estate industry.

Provide insights and strategic recommendations based on market analysis to enhance marketing effectiveness.

Manage the digital marketing budget, ensuring effective and optimized use of resources.

Build relationships with marketing partners, service providers, and other stakeholders to support marketing initiatives.

Ensure cross-departmental collaboration to align marketing strategies with company goals and objectives.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Business Administration, or a related field. At least 3 years of experience in marketing, with a strong focus on digital marketing and community engagement. In-depth knowledge of digital marketing channels like SEO, SEM, social media advertising, and email marketing. Experience managing and optimizing digital advertising campaigns on platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and TikTok Ads. Strong data analysis skills and the ability to make data-driven decisions. Excellent communication, negotiation, and project management skills. Creative, flexible thinking and the ability to quickly adapt to a continuously changing work environment.

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Business Administration, or a related field.

At least 3 years of experience in marketing, with a strong focus on digital marketing and community engagement.

In-depth knowledge of digital marketing channels like SEO, SEM, social media advertising, and email marketing.

Experience managing and optimizing digital advertising campaigns on platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and TikTok Ads.

Strong data analysis skills and the ability to make data-driven decisions.

Excellent communication, negotiation, and project management skills.

Creative, flexible thinking and the ability to quickly adapt to a continuously changing work environment.

Tại Công ty cổ phần Citics Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

We offer a competitive salary 15 up to 20 million VND, a benefits package, and the opportunity to work for a company at the forefront of technological innovation in the real estate industry. You’ll significantly impact the company’s growth while developing your career in a dynamic and challenging environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Citics

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin