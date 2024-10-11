Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN MIRAE ASSET (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 1 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN MIRAE ASSET (VIỆT NAM)
- Hồ Chí Minh: 3C Tôn Đức Thắng, Bến Nghé, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 1 - 1 USD
Manage and develop company’s digital channel: website, fanpage, YouTube
SEO website, YouTube channel
Make, launch and manage Yearly and quarterly plan
Provide creative ideas for content marketing and update website, fanpage, YouTube
Launch optimized online advertising for brand, new products, promotion campaigns through Google, Facebook and other channel
Collaborate with designers to improve user experience on website, fanpage, YouTube
Support other tasks as assigned by management
Support other departments in related tasks
Với Mức Lương 1 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Personal Competencies:
Experience working within an Omni-channel marketing environment Demonstrate strong time and project management skills Acquire insight in online marketing trends and keep strategies up-to-date Knowledge of content management systems
Experience working within an Omni-channel marketing environment
Demonstrate strong time and project management skills
Acquire insight in online marketing trends and keep strategies up-to-date
Knowledge of content management systems
Expert in using:
Platform: Facebook, website, YouTube, LinkedIn, chat apps and other digital channels Adobe software is plus Communication skill
Platform: Facebook, website, YouTube, LinkedIn, chat apps and other digital channels
Adobe software is plus
Communication skill
Language Required: Good at English
Problem solving skills Creativity & and good in writing skill Patient, careful, willing to learn. Can work well under high pressure Ready to work overtime (if any)
Problem solving skills
Creativity & and good in writing skill
Patient, careful, willing to learn.
Can work well under high pressure
Ready to work overtime (if any)
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN MIRAE ASSET (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Receiving all the benefits as company compensation policy (attractive commission, premium health care insurance, annual travel, etc.).
Friendly, dynamic working environment, support for career development.
Joining training courses organized by company.
Many other benefits when joining us.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN MIRAE ASSET (VIỆT NAM)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
