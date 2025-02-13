Tuyển Digital Marketing Changsha Zheng Li Biological Technology Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1,200 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Changsha Zheng Li Biological Technology Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,200 USD
Job Summary:
We are looking for a dynamic, hard-working sales representative who is passionate about traveling the market and visiting potential customers to join our team. If the candidate will have a proven track record in the fertilizer and feed industry, a deep understanding of the market, and good relationships with key customers will be more better.
Responsibilities:
• Develop and implement effective sales strategies to achieve sales targets.
• Visit and acquire new customers in assigned areas.
• Build and maintain strong relationships with existing customers.
• Provide product demonstrations and technical support to customers.
• Prepare sales reports and forecasts.
• Attend industry events and conferences.
Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Preferred candidates speaking Chinese
Tại Changsha Zheng Li Biological Technology Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Changsha Zheng Li Biological Technology Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
