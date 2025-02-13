Tuyển Digital Marketing Changsha Zheng Li Biological Technology Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1,200 USD

Job Summary:

We are looking for a dynamic, hard-working sales representative who is passionate about traveling the market and visiting potential customers to join our team. If the candidate will have a proven track record in the fertilizer and feed industry, a deep understanding of the market, and good relationships with key customers will be more better.

Responsibilities:

• Develop and implement effective sales strategies to achieve sales targets.

• Visit and acquire new customers in assigned areas.

• Build and maintain strong relationships with existing customers.

• Provide product demonstrations and technical support to customers.

• Prepare sales reports and forecasts.

• Attend industry events and conferences.