Tuyển Digital Marketing Changsha Zheng Li Biological Technology Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1,200 USD

Changsha Zheng Li Biological Technology Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Changsha Zheng Li Biological Technology Co., Ltd

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Changsha Zheng Li Biological Technology Co., Ltd

Mức lương
600 - 1,200 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,200 USD

Job Summary:
We are looking for a dynamic, hard-working sales representative who is passionate about traveling the market and visiting potential customers to join our team. If the candidate will have a proven track record in the fertilizer and feed industry, a deep understanding of the market, and good relationships with key customers will be more better.
Responsibilities:
• Develop and implement effective sales strategies to achieve sales targets.
• Visit and acquire new customers in assigned areas.
• Build and maintain strong relationships with existing customers.
• Provide product demonstrations and technical support to customers.
• Prepare sales reports and forecasts.
• Attend industry events and conferences.

Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Candidates need to love sales and have sales experience
• Preferred candidates speaking Chinese

Tại Changsha Zheng Li Biological Technology Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Changsha Zheng Li Biological Technology Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Changsha Zheng Li Biological Technology Co., Ltd

Changsha Zheng Li Biological Technology Co., Ltd

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Changsha, Hunan, China

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

