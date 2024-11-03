Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Bình Định: Lot A8, Becamex Binh Dinh Industrial Park, Nhon Hoi Economic Zone, Canh Vinh Commune, Van Canh District, Binh Dinh Province, Viet Nam, Vân Canh

Mô Tả Công Việc Sản xuất

➢ During Construction

• Work as part of construction management and supervision team and report to external construction manager.

• Review and approve plans, schedules for installation, fabrication, inspection, ITP, T&C...

• Conduct& assist regular inspections& test of all materials, equipment, and work activities according to required standards.

• Supervise and coordinate with contractors for all the activities mentioned above.

• Implement QA/QC & Safety systems.

• Attend daily and weekly site meetings and technical discussions.

➢ During Operation

• Designing and Improving Electrical Products and Systems

• Establishing Manufacturing Processes

• Evaluating Systems’ Safety, Reliability, and Performance

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Requirement

1. At least 5 years’ experience in relevant roles.

2. Experience in MV system, substation, LV system, ELV system: camera, access control, fire alarm, Scada, BMS, ...

3. Good communications skills in both Vietnamese and English.

4. Willingness to live / stay near project site in Binh Dinh.

5. Practicing License certificate Grade I or, at minimum II of MoC.

6. Occupational Health and safety certificate Group 2.

Personal Quality Requirement:

1. Has strong affinity and plan execution ability.

2. Clear logical thinking, the ability to collect, organize, analyze data, and build a planning database, sensitive to numbers, and able to detect production data anomalies in a timely manner.

3. Strong coordination and communication skills, able to handle unexpected abnormal affairs in a timely and effective manner.

4. Has a strong sense of work responsibility and effectively controls waste in the production process.

5. Able to handle emergencies.

6. Good English-speaking ability

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng

Competitive salary

• Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance benefits as per regulations.

• Harmonious and friendly working environment.

• Phone allowance and other support benefits according to Company regulations.

• Opportunities for professional development and training.

• Chance to work with a team of experienced and dedicated professionals.

• Company culture that values teamwork, innovation, and customer service.

