Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
Sản xuất

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sản xuất Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES

Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Định: Lot A8, Becamex Binh Dinh Industrial Park, Nhon Hoi Economic Zone, Canh Vinh Commune, Van Canh District, Binh Dinh Province, Viet Nam, Vân Canh

Mô Tả Công Việc Sản xuất Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

➢ During Construction
• Work as part of construction management and supervision team and report to external construction manager.
• Review and approve plans, schedules for installation, fabrication, inspection, ITP, T&C...
• Conduct& assist regular inspections& test of all materials, equipment, and work activities according to required standards.
• Supervise and coordinate with contractors for all the activities mentioned above.
• Implement QA/QC & Safety systems.
• Attend daily and weekly site meetings and technical discussions.
➢ During Operation
• Designing and Improving Electrical Products and Systems
• Establishing Manufacturing Processes
• Evaluating Systems’ Safety, Reliability, and Performance

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirement
1. At least 5 years’ experience in relevant roles.
2. Experience in MV system, substation, LV system, ELV system: camera, access control, fire alarm, Scada, BMS, ...
3. Good communications skills in both Vietnamese and English.
4. Willingness to live / stay near project site in Binh Dinh.
5. Practicing License certificate Grade I or, at minimum II of MoC.
6. Occupational Health and safety certificate Group 2.
Personal Quality Requirement:
1. Has strong affinity and plan execution ability.
2. Clear logical thinking, the ability to collect, organize, analyze data, and build a planning database, sensitive to numbers, and able to detect production data anomalies in a timely manner.
3. Strong coordination and communication skills, able to handle unexpected abnormal affairs in a timely and effective manner.
4. Has a strong sense of work responsibility and effectively controls waste in the production process.
5. Able to handle emergencies.
6. Good English-speaking ability

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary
• Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance benefits as per regulations.
• Harmonious and friendly working environment.
• Phone allowance and other support benefits according to Company regulations.
• Opportunities for professional development and training.
• Chance to work with a team of experienced and dedicated professionals.
• Company culture that values teamwork, innovation, and customer service.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô A8, KCN Becamex Bình Định, Khu kinh tế Nhơn Hội, Xã Canh Vinh, Huyện Vân Canh, Bình Định, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

