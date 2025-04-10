Tuyển Marketing Director Outward Bound Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận

POSITION SUMMARY

The Assistant Director (AD) / Deputy Director (DD) of Training & Operations will be part of OBV’s leadership team responsible for maintaining high standards of operational excellence in overseeing all training programmes and operations of OBV across our current 2 training bases.

The successful candidate will report to the Executive Director to oversee systemic operations that support OBV programmes and staff training. OBV’s Heads of Operations and Senior Manager of Safety & Risk Management will report to the AD/DD Training & Operations. The incumbent will be responsible for working with OBV’s leadership team to enhance policies and systems that ensure smooth operations of programmes and trainings at OBV’s training bases as well as outbound programmes.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

A. Safety & Risk Management

• Ensure adherence to all local operating procedures, national/local safety policies in the running of Operations