Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Alewijnse Marine Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 0 - 2000 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Công Ty TNHH Alewijnse Marine Việt Nam
- Hải Phòng: Phòng 301, tầng 3, tòa The May Legend, 55
- 57 Điện Biên Phủ, phường Minh Khai, quận Hồng Bàng, Hải Phòng
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương 0 - 2000 Triệu
- Receive information and documents from partners, shipowners, and related departments to determine design requirements.
- Design schematic diagrams of the ship’s electrical system, including power distribution, control systems, lighting, communication, and other electrical systems.
- Select appropriate materials and electrical equipment to meet technical requirements and comply with marine standards and classification regulations.
- Design electrical panels and control consoles, including wiring diagrams and equipment layout within the panels.
- Design cable routing to ensure efficiency, safety, and optimal space utilization on the ship.
Review and verify drawings before submission to ensure accuracy and feasibility for production.
- Coordinate with other technical departments (mechanical, control, and automation) to ensure system integration.
- Provide technical support during production, installation, and testing of the ship’s electrical system.
Modify and update drawings based on customer feedback or real-world implementation.
Với Mức Lương 0 - 2000 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Alewijnse Marine Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Alewijnse Marine Việt Nam
