Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Alewijnse Marine Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 0 - 2000 Triệu

- Receive information and documents from partners, shipowners, and related departments to determine design requirements.

- Design schematic diagrams of the ship’s electrical system, including power distribution, control systems, lighting, communication, and other electrical systems.

- Select appropriate materials and electrical equipment to meet technical requirements and comply with marine standards and classification regulations.

- Design electrical panels and control consoles, including wiring diagrams and equipment layout within the panels.

- Design cable routing to ensure efficiency, safety, and optimal space utilization on the ship.

Review and verify drawings before submission to ensure accuracy and feasibility for production.

- Coordinate with other technical departments (mechanical, control, and automation) to ensure system integration.

- Provide technical support during production, installation, and testing of the ship’s electrical system.

Modify and update drawings based on customer feedback or real-world implementation.