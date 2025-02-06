Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Alewijnse Marine Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 0 - 2000 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Alewijnse Marine Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Alewijnse Marine Việt Nam

Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Công Ty TNHH Alewijnse Marine Việt Nam

Mức lương
0 - 2000 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Phòng 301, tầng 3, tòa The May Legend, 55

- 57 Điện Biên Phủ, phường Minh Khai, quận Hồng Bàng, Hải Phòng

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương 0 - 2000 Triệu

- Receive information and documents from partners, shipowners, and related departments to determine design requirements.
- Design schematic diagrams of the ship’s electrical system, including power distribution, control systems, lighting, communication, and other electrical systems.
- Select appropriate materials and electrical equipment to meet technical requirements and comply with marine standards and classification regulations.
- Design electrical panels and control consoles, including wiring diagrams and equipment layout within the panels.
- Design cable routing to ensure efficiency, safety, and optimal space utilization on the ship.
Review and verify drawings before submission to ensure accuracy and feasibility for production.
- Coordinate with other technical departments (mechanical, control, and automation) to ensure system integration.
- Provide technical support during production, installation, and testing of the ship’s electrical system.
Modify and update drawings based on customer feedback or real-world implementation.

Với Mức Lương 0 - 2000 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Minimum 3 years’ experience of engineering electrician design (maritime business); Autocad and/or Eplan (better if both)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Alewijnse Marine Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Alewijnse Marine Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Alewijnse Marine Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Phòng 301, tầng 3, tòa The May Legend, 55-57 Điện Biên Phủ, phường Minh Khai, quận Hồng Bàng, Hải Phòng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

