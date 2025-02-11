Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Deep C Industrial Zones làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Deep C Industrial Zones làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Deep C Industrial Zones
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/03/2025
Deep C Industrial Zones

Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Deep C Industrial Zones

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Hai Phong, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

GENERAL DESCRIPTION
The Design Engineer is responsible for reviewing and managing the design packages received by external Consultants, as well as carry out some design for road/infrastructure works under the direction of the manager.
DETAILED JOB DESCRIPTION
• Technically Review the Designs coming from External Designers/Consultants.
• Make sure that the Designs drawings of the external Designer/ Consultant match with the other design documents such as design report, specifications and BOQ.
• Follow up on the Design Process of External Consultants, including Quality and Schedule.
• Make sure that the Design Documents are in accordance with the approved Detailed Master Plan (DMP). The design of the next step matches the design of the previous step.
• Make sure that the Design Documents are in accordance with the ruling Design Legislation (TCVN).
• Communicate and liaise effectively with Designers/Consultants to ensure that the Design Documents are in accordance with the actual situation on site.
• Be responsible for the buildability of the Design Documents, including predetermined phasing of the project.
• Prepare technical letters, correspondences.

Tại Deep C Industrial Zones Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
Theo quy định của công ty

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Deep C Industrial Zones

Deep C Industrial Zones

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 5th Floor, Harbour View Office Tower, 12 Tran Phu, Ngo Quyen, Hai Phong

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

