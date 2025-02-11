Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Deep C Industrial Zones làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

GENERAL DESCRIPTION

The Design Engineer is responsible for reviewing and managing the design packages received by external Consultants, as well as carry out some design for road/infrastructure works under the direction of the manager.

DETAILED JOB DESCRIPTION

• Technically Review the Designs coming from External Designers/Consultants.

• Make sure that the Designs drawings of the external Designer/ Consultant match with the other design documents such as design report, specifications and BOQ.

• Follow up on the Design Process of External Consultants, including Quality and Schedule.

• Make sure that the Design Documents are in accordance with the approved Detailed Master Plan (DMP). The design of the next step matches the design of the previous step.

• Make sure that the Design Documents are in accordance with the ruling Design Legislation (TCVN).

• Communicate and liaise effectively with Designers/Consultants to ensure that the Design Documents are in accordance with the actual situation on site.

• Be responsible for the buildability of the Design Documents, including predetermined phasing of the project.

• Prepare technical letters, correspondences.