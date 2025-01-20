Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation THE REPRESENTATIVE OFICE OF POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC IN HANOI CITY làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập 800 - 1,500 USD

JOB SUMMARY:

This position will be responsible for applying design engineering skills in the continuous improvement of

vehicle components and systems currently in production. The Design Engineer will support the

Manufacturing and Design Teams in root cause and resolution of quality and continuous improvement

topics. The scope of systems will include both vehicle and powertrain systems. This position will also

support the strategic sourcing team in a technical capacity during interactions with new and existing

suppliers.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

• Coach and mentor design engineers in the design engineering team.

• Oversee and review the output from design engineers in the design engineering team.

• Monitor multiple sources for quality and continuous improvement topic identification and find

the root cause of issues using problem-solving process.

• Generate potential solutions for quality and continuous improvement topics and carry the

solution from concept to implementation.

• Generates CAD models, detail drawings, and analysis required for design changes and

supervises their release through the release cycle.

• Determines ideal component manufacturing route to ensure overall design, performance, and

cost targets.