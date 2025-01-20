Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation THE REPRESENTATIVE OFICE OF POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC IN HANOI CITY làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập 800 - 1,500 USD

THE REPRESENTATIVE OFICE OF POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC IN HANOI CITY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
THE REPRESENTATIVE OFICE OF POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC IN HANOI CITY

Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại THE REPRESENTATIVE OFICE OF POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC IN HANOI CITY

Mức lương
800 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Vĩnh Phúc: Ba Thien II IP, Binh Xuyen, Vinh Phuc

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,500 USD

JOB SUMMARY:
This position will be responsible for applying design engineering skills in the continuous improvement of
vehicle components and systems currently in production. The Design Engineer will support the
Manufacturing and Design Teams in root cause and resolution of quality and continuous improvement
topics. The scope of systems will include both vehicle and powertrain systems. This position will also
support the strategic sourcing team in a technical capacity during interactions with new and existing
suppliers.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
• Coach and mentor design engineers in the design engineering team.
• Oversee and review the output from design engineers in the design engineering team.
• Monitor multiple sources for quality and continuous improvement topic identification and find
the root cause of issues using problem-solving process.
• Generate potential solutions for quality and continuous improvement topics and carry the
solution from concept to implementation.
• Generates CAD models, detail drawings, and analysis required for design changes and
supervises their release through the release cycle.
• Determines ideal component manufacturing route to ensure overall design, performance, and
cost targets.

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại THE REPRESENTATIVE OFICE OF POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC IN HANOI CITY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại THE REPRESENTATIVE OFICE OF POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC IN HANOI CITY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

THE REPRESENTATIVE OFICE OF POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC IN HANOI CITY

THE REPRESENTATIVE OFICE OF POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC IN HANOI CITY

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Hebe Dang

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

