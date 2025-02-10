Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Shanghai SK Automation Technology Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 900 - 1,300 USD

Job Description:

1. Participated in the preparation of the project general control plan;

2. Collect and sort out the electricity demand required by the project design, review the design task of the electrical major and the electrical technical indicators of the bidding letter;

3. Tracked and mastered the whole process of electrical design, participated in the joint review of construction drawings, and proposed and participated in the solution of electrical design problems;

4. Participate in the review of construction organization design and drawing disclosure;

5. Monitor the progress, quality and safety management of electrical construction of site equipment;

6. Participate in the concealed acceptance, sub-item acceptance and completion acceptance of electrical engineering;

7. Coordinate and solve the cooperation with the mechanical design department;

8. Prepare, modify and debug the Siemens PLC program

9. Robot, press, tightening gun, servo motor and other program setting and debugging

10. Complete other matters assigned by the leader.

Location: Lot CN4-2, Yen Phong Il-C Industrial Park, Dong Tien and Tam Giang Commune, Yen Phong District, Bac Ninh Province, Vietnam

Location: