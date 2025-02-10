Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Shanghai SK Automation Technology Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 900 - 1,300 USD

Shanghai SK Automation Technology Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/03/2025
Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Shanghai SK Automation Technology Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
900 - 1,300 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: Lot CN4

- 2, Yen Phong Il

- C Industrial Park, Dong Tien and Tam Giang Commune, Yen Phong District,, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương 900 - 1,300 USD

Job Description:
1. Participated in the preparation of the project general control plan;
2. Collect and sort out the electricity demand required by the project design, review the design task of the electrical major and the electrical technical indicators of the bidding letter;
3. Tracked and mastered the whole process of electrical design, participated in the joint review of construction drawings, and proposed and participated in the solution of electrical design problems;
4. Participate in the review of construction organization design and drawing disclosure;
5. Monitor the progress, quality and safety management of electrical construction of site equipment;
6. Participate in the concealed acceptance, sub-item acceptance and completion acceptance of electrical engineering;
7. Coordinate and solve the cooperation with the mechanical design department;
8. Prepare, modify and debug the Siemens PLC program
9. Robot, press, tightening gun, servo motor and other program setting and debugging
10. Complete other matters assigned by the leader.
Location: Lot CN4-2, Yen Phong Il-C Industrial Park, Dong Tien and Tam Giang Commune, Yen Phong District, Bac Ninh Province, Vietnam
Location:

Với Mức Lương 900 - 1,300 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Shanghai SK Automation Technology Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Shanghai SK Automation Technology Co., Ltd.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: No.4800 Sixian Road, Songjiang District, Shanghai, China

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

