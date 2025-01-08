Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 800 - 1,200 USD

OPEN FOR BOTH MECHANICAL & ELECTRONIC

1. First Pass Yield (FPY) monitoring, reporting and improvement action driving with Related department of Factory & RnD team

2. Ownership for failure analysis of technical issues to find out the root cause & initiate related process Improvement

3. Ownership in terms of resolution to the technical issues impacting product quality in DV/EV/PV builds & mass production which is related to FPY and product quality

4. Suggest improvement in design for manufacturability of products by involving in the Product concept phase where the design is still fluid and resolve all NPI issues before RU/Mass production.

5. Product related technical skills & knowledge transfer to Repair & Rework and other teams.