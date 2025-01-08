Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 800 - 1,200 USD

Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 800 - 1,200 USD

Fushan Technology Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
Fushan Technology Vietnam

Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam

Mức lương
800 - 1,200 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: No 8, street 6, VSIP Bac Ninh, Phu Chan, Tu Son ,Bac Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,200 USD

OPEN FOR BOTH MECHANICAL & ELECTRONIC
1. First Pass Yield (FPY) monitoring, reporting and improvement action driving with Related department of Factory & RnD team
2. Ownership for failure analysis of technical issues to find out the root cause & initiate related process Improvement
3. Ownership in terms of resolution to the technical issues impacting product quality in DV/EV/PV builds & mass production which is related to FPY and product quality
4. Suggest improvement in design for manufacturability of products by involving in the Product concept phase where the design is still fluid and resolve all NPI issues before RU/Mass production.
5. Product related technical skills & knowledge transfer to Repair & Rework and other teams.

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Educational background: College/University degree (Electronics/Telecommunication/Electrical)
2. Experiences: 2-5 years as Product Engineer.
3. Skills:
• Problem-solving skills, Analytical skills, English Communication, excellent collaboration with the cross functional team

Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Fushan Technology Vietnam

Fushan Technology Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: No. 8, Street 6, VSIP Bac Ninh Services, Urban and Industrial Park, Phu Chan Commune, Tu Son Town, Bac Ninh Province.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

