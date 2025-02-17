Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Amer làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Công Ty TNHH Amer
- Bắc Ninh: TS5 Road, Tien Son Industrial Park, Tan Hong Ward, Tu Son City, Bac Ninh Province, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
REPORTS TO: Technical Director
SUMMARY
This position will need cooperate with R&D SiFO China team, working on project implementation in customer site.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
May include, but are not limited to, the following:
Project product feasibility study and propose solution bases on customer requirement and requirement analysis.
Technical communication with customer at quotation phase.
Create and release quotation engineering BOM; support lead engineer/sales/PM to complete project quotation.
Create/release 3/2D of parts and assembly; support Purchaser to nominate supplier from technical side, technical communication with supplier about metal parts and check DFM and parts feasibility.
Support production team to solve part and assembly issue; check/assess the part status before production and solve the issue occurred in production.
