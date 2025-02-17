Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Amer làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

REPORTS TO: Technical Director

SUMMARY

This position will need cooperate with R&D SiFO China team, working on project implementation in customer site.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

May include, but are not limited to, the following:

 Project product feasibility study and propose solution bases on customer requirement and requirement analysis.

 Technical communication with customer at quotation phase.

 Create and release quotation engineering BOM; support lead engineer/sales/PM to complete project quotation.

 Create/release 3/2D of parts and assembly; support Purchaser to nominate supplier from technical side, technical communication with supplier about metal parts and check DFM and parts feasibility.

 Support production team to solve part and assembly issue; check/assess the part status before production and solve the issue occurred in production.