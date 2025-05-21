Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH LIXIL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIXIL VIỆT NAM
- Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu: Khu công nghiệp Mỹ Xuân A, Mỹ Xuân, Tân Thành, tỉnh Bà Rịa
- Vũng Tàu, Việt Nam, TP Bà Rịa
Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Working as IT Infrastructure to control & support IT systems in Office and Manufacturing: server, network, Camera…
- Administer, maintain & support systems with environment:
+ OS: window server 2019, Window10, 11,
+ Tool: AD, DNS, DHCP, Web
+ Google Workspace Application
+ Hardware: Server, PC, Laptop, Handheld, Scanner, Printer, Firewall, Router, Switch, Access point, VPN Meraki, Wifi Controller
+ Network: LAN, SD-WAN, Wifi
- Maintain the indoor application supporting for Factory operation
- Propose IT annual budget plan for necessary maintenance
- Support business on ERP system operation (SAP)
- Training & support users about IT relevant
- Other related job according to business requirement
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- At least 3-year experience working in IT job
- Have experience in SAP or program is an advantage
- Have experience in Virtualize Servers or Google Cloud Platform is an advantage
- Good at writing & speaking English to work with oversea team
- Enthusiastic and eager to learn
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIXIL VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Social Insurance, medical insurance, unemployment insurance as regulated by law
Summer Holiday (7-10 days) full paid
Bao Viet Health care insurance
Birthday congratulate on (300,000/times- every year), Children Day, Mid-Autumn Festival
Reward for 10 years, 20 years of seniority
Local, regional, global training opportunities
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIXIL VIỆT NAM
