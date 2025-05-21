Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH LIXIL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH LIXIL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH LIXIL VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/06/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH LIXIL VIỆT NAM

IT Helpdesk

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIXIL VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu: Khu công nghiệp Mỹ Xuân A, Mỹ Xuân, Tân Thành, tỉnh Bà Rịa

- Vũng Tàu, Việt Nam, TP Bà Rịa

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Working as IT Infrastructure to control & support IT systems in Office and Manufacturing: server, network, Camera…
- Administer, maintain & support systems with environment:
+ OS: window server 2019, Window10, 11,
+ Tool: AD, DNS, DHCP, Web
+ Google Workspace Application
+ Hardware: Server, PC, Laptop, Handheld, Scanner, Printer, Firewall, Router, Switch, Access point, VPN Meraki, Wifi Controller
+ Network: LAN, SD-WAN, Wifi
- Maintain the indoor application supporting for Factory operation
- Propose IT annual budget plan for necessary maintenance
- Support business on ERP system operation (SAP)
- Training & support users about IT relevant
- Other related job according to business requirement

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated University in IT or related subject
- At least 3-year experience working in IT job
- Have experience in SAP or program is an advantage
- Have experience in Virtualize Servers or Google Cloud Platform is an advantage
- Good at writing & speaking English to work with oversea team
- Enthusiastic and eager to learn

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIXIL VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Enjoy a favorable bonus scheme includes fixed bonus, incentive bonus, profit bonus
Social Insurance, medical insurance, unemployment insurance as regulated by law
Summer Holiday (7-10 days) full paid
Bao Viet Health care insurance
Birthday congratulate on (300,000/times- every year), Children Day, Mid-Autumn Festival
Reward for 10 years, 20 years of seniority
Local, regional, global training opportunities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIXIL VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH LIXIL VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH LIXIL VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Thôn An Bình, Dương Xá, Gia Lâm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

