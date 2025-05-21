Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH LIXIL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu: Khu công nghiệp Mỹ Xuân A, Mỹ Xuân, Tân Thành, tỉnh Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu, Việt Nam, TP Bà Rịa

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Working as IT Infrastructure to control & support IT systems in Office and Manufacturing: server, network, Camera…

- Administer, maintain & support systems with environment:

+ OS: window server 2019, Window10, 11,

+ Tool: AD, DNS, DHCP, Web

+ Google Workspace Application

+ Hardware: Server, PC, Laptop, Handheld, Scanner, Printer, Firewall, Router, Switch, Access point, VPN Meraki, Wifi Controller

+ Network: LAN, SD-WAN, Wifi

- Maintain the indoor application supporting for Factory operation

- Propose IT annual budget plan for necessary maintenance

- Support business on ERP system operation (SAP)

- Training & support users about IT relevant

- Other related job according to business requirement

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated University in IT or related subject

- At least 3-year experience working in IT job

- Have experience in SAP or program is an advantage

- Have experience in Virtualize Servers or Google Cloud Platform is an advantage

- Good at writing & speaking English to work with oversea team

- Enthusiastic and eager to learn

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIXIL VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Enjoy a favorable bonus scheme includes fixed bonus, incentive bonus, profit bonus

Social Insurance, medical insurance, unemployment insurance as regulated by law

Summer Holiday (7-10 days) full paid

Bao Viet Health care insurance

Birthday congratulate on (300,000/times- every year), Children Day, Mid-Autumn Festival

Reward for 10 years, 20 years of seniority

Local, regional, global training opportunities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIXIL VIỆT NAM

