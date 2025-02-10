Tuyển Key Account G. G. G Cosmetics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại G. G. G Cosmetics
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương 18 - 22 Triệu
We are looking for a passionate and results-oriented MT Retail Key Account Manager to drive the success of our G.G.G Cosmetics brand in key beauty retail chains, and others. This role is ideal for a high-performing individual with minimum 3–5 years of experience in the skincare or cosmetics industry, who thrives on building relationships and delivering outstanding sales results.
We are looking for a passionate and results-oriented
MT Retail Key Account Manager
to drive the success of our G.G.G Cosmetics brand in key beauty retail chains, and others. This role is ideal for a high-performing individual with minimum 3–5 years of experience in the skincare or cosmetics industry, who thrives on building relationships and delivering outstanding sales results.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Retail Partner Engagement & Cultivation:
• Develop and maintain strong relationships with key retail partners
• Secure new listings and ensure consistent product availability across stores.
2. Sales Growth & Performance Management:
• Drive sales growth by managing both sales-in (to retail partners) and sales-out (to end consumers).
• Planning & developing sales activities for growing total sales performance.
• Monitor sales performance metrics, analyze trends, and implement strategic initiatives to exceed targets.
• Identify and act on opportunities to enhance brand visibility and drive conversions.
3. Operational Excellence:
• Collaborate with retail partners on promotional activities, inventory planning, and product positioning.
• Ensure proper execution of in-store activations, displays, and marketing campaigns, trade campaigns.
• Address and resolve operational challenges swiftly and effectively.
Với Mức Lương 18 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại G. G. G Cosmetics Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại G. G. G Cosmetics
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI