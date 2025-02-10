Tuyển Key Account G. G. G Cosmetics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu

We are looking for a passionate and results-oriented MT Retail Key Account Manager to drive the success of our G.G.G Cosmetics brand in key beauty retail chains, and others. This role is ideal for a high-performing individual with minimum 3–5 years of experience in the skincare or cosmetics industry, who thrives on building relationships and delivering outstanding sales results.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Retail Partner Engagement & Cultivation:

• Develop and maintain strong relationships with key retail partners

• Secure new listings and ensure consistent product availability across stores.

2. Sales Growth & Performance Management:

• Drive sales growth by managing both sales-in (to retail partners) and sales-out (to end consumers).

• Planning & developing sales activities for growing total sales performance.

• Monitor sales performance metrics, analyze trends, and implement strategic initiatives to exceed targets.

• Identify and act on opportunities to enhance brand visibility and drive conversions.

3. Operational Excellence:

• Collaborate with retail partners on promotional activities, inventory planning, and product positioning.

• Ensure proper execution of in-store activations, displays, and marketing campaigns, trade campaigns.

• Address and resolve operational challenges swiftly and effectively.