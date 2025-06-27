Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công Ty TNHH Plantec Architects làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kiến trúc sư Tại Công Ty TNHH Plantec Architects
- Hồ Chí Minh: 54+56 Đường Nguyễn Trãi, Bến Thành, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Kiến trúc sư Với Mức Lương 10 - 30 Triệu
We are looking for an Architect with experience in various projects in the Plantec Architects office in Ho Chi Minh City and in Hanoi.
★ How to apply
- Please apply with your Resume/CV & Portfolio in English (Essential/Required - merged in 01 PDF file)
- We will only process applications that are in English.
★ Roles and Responsibilities
Responsibilities:
- A architectural professional responsible for the technical design of projects under the direction of senior staff.
★ Major Duties:
- Perform design work under the direction of senior level staff
- Responsible for the technical design aspects of assigned projects; flexible and able to shift between tasks such as Feasibility Study, Conceptual Design, Schematic Design, and Basic Design
- Research, evaluate and recommend design solutions
- Develop new technologies and improved methodologies
- Perform complex or innovative design challenges
- Collaborate and coordinate with design teams
Với Mức Lương 10 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Plantec Architects Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Plantec Architects
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
