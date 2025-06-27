Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công Ty TNHH Plantec Architects làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu

We are looking for an Architect with experience in various projects in the Plantec Architects office in Ho Chi Minh City and in Hanoi.

★ How to apply

- Please apply with your Resume/CV & Portfolio in English (Essential/Required - merged in 01 PDF file)

- We will only process applications that are in English.

★ Roles and Responsibilities

Responsibilities:

- A architectural professional responsible for the technical design of projects under the direction of senior staff.

★ Major Duties:

- Perform design work under the direction of senior level staff

- Responsible for the technical design aspects of assigned projects; flexible and able to shift between tasks such as Feasibility Study, Conceptual Design, Schematic Design, and Basic Design

- Research, evaluate and recommend design solutions

- Develop new technologies and improved methodologies

- Perform complex or innovative design challenges

- Collaborate and coordinate with design teams