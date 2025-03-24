Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Van Aelst - Nguyen & Partners Architecture Consulting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Position Description:

As a Concept Architect at Van Aelst I Nguyen & Partners, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the initial vision and design direction of our projects. You will work closely with our design team to develop and articulate Innovative concepts that serve as the foundation for our architectural endeavors. Your ability to think outside the box, challenge conventions, and turn creative ideas into architectural reality will be paramount in this role.

Van Aelst I Nguyen & Partners

Key Responsibilities:

• Collaborate with project teams to develop and refine design concepts for a variety of architectural projects.

• Translate abstract ideas and client objectives into compelling design narratives and visual representations.

• Produce concept sketches, diagrams, and presentation materials to effectively communicate design intent.

• Stay current with industry trends, emerging technologies, and innovative design methodologies.

• Participate in client meetings, presentations, and workshops to discuss and refine design concepts.

• Work with project stakeholders to ensure that concept designs align with project goals and constraints.