Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Van Aelst - Nguyen & Partners Architecture Consulting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Van Aelst - Nguyen & Partners Architecture Consulting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Van Aelst - Nguyen & Partners Architecture Consulting Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/04/2025
Van Aelst - Nguyen & Partners Architecture Consulting Company Limited

Kiến trúc sư

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kiến trúc sư Tại Van Aelst - Nguyen & Partners Architecture Consulting Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 49 Pasteur, Nguyen Thai Binh Ward, Dist 1, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Kiến trúc sư Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Position Description:
As a Concept Architect at Van Aelst I Nguyen & Partners, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the initial vision and design direction of our projects. You will work closely with our design team to develop and articulate Innovative concepts that serve as the foundation for our architectural endeavors. Your ability to think outside the box, challenge conventions, and turn creative ideas into architectural reality will be paramount in this role.
Van Aelst I Nguyen & Partners
Key Responsibilities:
• Collaborate with project teams to develop and refine design concepts for a variety of architectural projects.
• Translate abstract ideas and client objectives into compelling design narratives and visual representations.
• Produce concept sketches, diagrams, and presentation materials to effectively communicate design intent.
• Stay current with industry trends, emerging technologies, and innovative design methodologies.
• Participate in client meetings, presentations, and workshops to discuss and refine design concepts.
• Work with project stakeholders to ensure that concept designs align with project goals and constraints.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Van Aelst - Nguyen & Partners Architecture Consulting Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Van Aelst - Nguyen & Partners Architecture Consulting Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Van Aelst - Nguyen & Partners Architecture Consulting Company Limited

Van Aelst - Nguyen & Partners Architecture Consulting Company Limited

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 4F, 49 Pasteur, Nguyen Thai Binh Ward, Dist 1, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-kien-truc-su-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job350462
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Tư Vấn Và Dịch Vụ Viettel
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công Ty CP Tư Vấn Và Dịch Vụ Viettel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 27 Triệu
Công Ty CP Tư Vấn Và Dịch Vụ Viettel
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC SCENE PLUS
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC SCENE PLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC SCENE PLUS
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Tập Đoàn Bee Group
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Tập Đoàn Bee Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 6 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Tập Đoàn Bee Group
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 3 - 6 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổng Công Ty Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Việt Nam - CTCP (VNCC)
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Tổng Công Ty Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Việt Nam - CTCP (VNCC) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Tổng Công Ty Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Việt Nam - CTCP (VNCC)
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổng công ty cổ phần Thương mại xây dựng
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Tổng công ty cổ phần Thương mại xây dựng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Tổng công ty cổ phần Thương mại xây dựng
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Xây Dựng An Điền
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Xây Dựng An Điền làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Xây Dựng An Điền
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc Tư Vấn Quản Lý Đông Dương
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc Tư Vấn Quản Lý Đông Dương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc Tư Vấn Quản Lý Đông Dương
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư INFINITY GROUP
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư INFINITY GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư INFINITY GROUP
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Thien Phuoc Investment Construction Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Thien Phuoc Investment Construction Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1 USD
Thien Phuoc Investment Construction Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 600 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Tư Vấn Và Dịch Vụ Viettel
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công Ty CP Tư Vấn Và Dịch Vụ Viettel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 27 Triệu
Công Ty CP Tư Vấn Và Dịch Vụ Viettel
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC SCENE PLUS
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC SCENE PLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC SCENE PLUS
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Tập Đoàn Bee Group
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Tập Đoàn Bee Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 6 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Tập Đoàn Bee Group
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 3 - 6 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổng Công Ty Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Việt Nam - CTCP (VNCC)
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Tổng Công Ty Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Việt Nam - CTCP (VNCC) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Tổng Công Ty Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Việt Nam - CTCP (VNCC)
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổng công ty cổ phần Thương mại xây dựng
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Tổng công ty cổ phần Thương mại xây dựng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Tổng công ty cổ phần Thương mại xây dựng
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Xây Dựng An Điền
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Xây Dựng An Điền làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Xây Dựng An Điền
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc Tư Vấn Quản Lý Đông Dương
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc Tư Vấn Quản Lý Đông Dương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc Tư Vấn Quản Lý Đông Dương
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư INFINITY GROUP
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư INFINITY GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư INFINITY GROUP
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Thien Phuoc Investment Construction Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Thien Phuoc Investment Construction Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1 USD
Thien Phuoc Investment Construction Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 600 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ KIẾN TRÚC NGUYỄN DUY VÀ CỘNG SỰ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ KIẾN TRÚC NGUYỄN DUY VÀ CỘNG SỰ
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC XÂY DỰNG MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC XÂY DỰNG MINH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY TNHH THỂ DỤC & THỂ THAO TÂN ĐẠI PHÚC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THỂ DỤC & THỂ THAO TÂN ĐẠI PHÚC
14 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS GROUP
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty cổ phần Thiết kế & Xây dựng Biscons Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Thiết kế & Xây dựng Biscons Việt Nam
13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC VÀ XÂY DỰNG SONG ANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC VÀ XÂY DỰNG SONG ANH
Trên 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI KIẾN TRÚC XÂY DỰNG ĐỨC TÍN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI KIẾN TRÚC XÂY DỰNG ĐỨC TÍN
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY TNHH RI TA VÕ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH RI TA VÕ
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty TNHH Quốc tế Sala làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu Công ty TNHH Quốc tế Sala
15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG HAIDECOR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG HAIDECOR
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ELITE Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ELITE Pro Company
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty Cổ phần INNO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần INNO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC VÀ XÂY DỰNG SONG ANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC VÀ XÂY DỰNG SONG ANH
Trên 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty Cổ phần INNO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần INNO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ELITE Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ELITE Pro Company
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY TNHH LAUD JVC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LAUD JVC
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY TNHH VILIGHT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH VILIGHT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC VÀ XÂY DỰNG DORI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC VÀ XÂY DỰNG DORI
18 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI KIẾN TRÚC XÂY DỰNG ĐỨC TÍN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI KIẾN TRÚC XÂY DỰNG ĐỨC TÍN
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư SANG MOBILE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 40 Triệu SANG MOBILE
15 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ KỸ THUẬT VÀ XÂY DỰNG HẢI ĐĂNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ KỸ THUẬT VÀ XÂY DỰNG HẢI ĐĂNG
12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty TNHH Kiến trúc đô thị Châu Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Kiến trúc đô thị Châu Á
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY TNHH S ARCHITECTS & PARTNERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH S ARCHITECTS & PARTNERS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ KIẾN TRÚC VÀ THI CÔNG XÂY DỰNG NHÀ XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ KIẾN TRÚC VÀ THI CÔNG XÂY DỰNG NHÀ XANH
11 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ IMG HUẾ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ IMG HUẾ
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty TNHH Thiết kế và Thi công WeA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Thiết kế và Thi công WeA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty TNHH quảng cáo và nội thất House Design làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH quảng cáo và nội thất House Design
10 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty TNHH quảng cáo và nội thất House Design làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH quảng cáo và nội thất House Design
10 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ VÀ XÂY DỰNG BISCONS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ VÀ XÂY DỰNG BISCONS VIỆT NAM
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY TNHH NỘI THẤT- ĐIỆN MÁY CAO DUY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NỘI THẤT- ĐIỆN MÁY CAO DUY
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm