Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Công Ty Cổ Phần Cung Ứng Nhân Lực Toàn Cầu Nic làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Công Ty Cổ Phần Cung Ứng Nhân Lực Toàn Cầu Nic
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/03/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Cung Ứng Nhân Lực Toàn Cầu Nic

Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Cung Ứng Nhân Lực Toàn Cầu Nic

Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- 4th Floor, Vinacomin Tower, 03 Duong Dinh Nghe, Yen Hoa, Cau Giay, Hanoi, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

- Use AutoCAD and 3D Solidworks to create and edit structural drawings;
- Design categories in cargo shipbuilding such as: Ro-Ro equipment, cranes, winch systems, hydraulic systems;
- Design Hydraulics systems;
- Conduct structural force analysis to ensure compliance with safety standards.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 3 years of experience in designing components, machinery, transportation vehicles (land/water), etc.;
- Proficiency in English (as a must);
-Bachelor’s degree or higher in Mechatronics, Hydraulic Systems Engineering or related fields;
- Candidates with relevant work experience or Chinese language skills will be considered as having a competitive advantage

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Cung Ứng Nhân Lực Toàn Cầu Nic Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Basic salary: 18,000,000 – 28,000,000 VND;
- Fixed allowance: 2,000,000 VND;
- Two-month probation period at 85% of the salary;
- 13th-month salary bonus.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Cung Ứng Nhân Lực Toàn Cầu Nic

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Cung Ứng Nhân Lực Toàn Cầu Nic

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà Nic Group, Số 108 Lò Đúc, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

