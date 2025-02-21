Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Công Ty Cổ Phần Cung Ứng Nhân Lực Toàn Cầu Nic làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - 4th Floor, Vinacomin Tower, 03 Duong Dinh Nghe, Yen Hoa, Cau Giay, Hanoi, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

- Use AutoCAD and 3D Solidworks to create and edit structural drawings;

-

- Design categories in cargo shipbuilding such as: Ro-Ro equipment, cranes, winch systems, hydraulic systems;

- Design Hydraulics systems;

- Conduct structural force analysis to ensure compliance with safety standards.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 3 years of experience in designing components, machinery, transportation vehicles (land/water), etc.;

-

- Proficiency in English (as a must);

-Bachelor’s degree or higher in Mechatronics, Hydraulic Systems Engineering or related fields;

- Candidates with relevant work experience or Chinese language skills will be considered as having a competitive advantage

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Cung Ứng Nhân Lực Toàn Cầu Nic Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Basic salary: 18,000,000 – 28,000,000 VND;

-

- Fixed allowance: 2,000,000 VND;

- Two-month probation period at 85% of the salary;

- 13th-month salary bonus.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Cung Ứng Nhân Lực Toàn Cầu Nic

