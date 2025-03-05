Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 75 Triệu

Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 75 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Mức lương
50 - 75 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Kim Mã, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Với Mức Lương 50 - 75 Triệu

- Lead civil and architectural design for power plant facilities.
- Coordinate with process, mechanical, and electrical engineers to ensure integrated design solutions.
- Coordinate and supervise Vietnamese design consultant.
- Ensure design quality control and schedule management.
- Review and approve technical documents and drawings.
- Coordinate, check and complete Coordination, Shop and As-built drawing (shop drawings) that are prepared basically by sub-contractor (not only Vietnamese subcontractors, but also Indian Subcontractor), so that these drawings match the Specification, Contract drawings and construction schedule and other related contract document.
- Support Managers for all designing and construction work.

Với Mức Lương 50 - 75 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Can start working immediately
- Bachelor's/College Degree in Engineering (Civil, Architecture or equivalent)
- English: Upper-Intermediate Level
- Having at least 10 years of experience as a design engineer, including at least 2 years of experience in structural design engineer for plant project
- Having Valid Grade I Design Certification under Energy Plant, Chemical Plant and/or Technical Infrastructure

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Bonus
- Annual Leave
- Social Insurance
- Medical Insurance
- Health check-up
- Communication/Mobile Allowance
- Transportation Allowance
- Meal Allowance
- Home Leave Allowance
- Laptop will be provided
- Salary increase based on performance evaluation
*Allowances include Gross salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 704 Zen Plaza, 56 Nguyen Trai St, Dist1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

