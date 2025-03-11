Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 900 - 12 Triệu

Navigos Search\'s client, Japanese company, is looking for Site manager with main duties as below:

• Creating long- and short-term plans, including setting targets for milestones and adhering to deadlines

• Delegating tasks on the project to employees best positioned to complete them

• Making effective decisions when presented with multiple options for how to progress with the project

• Serving as a point of contact for teams when multiple units are assigned to the same project to ensure team actions remain in synergy

• Communicating with executives or the board to keep the project aligned with their goals

• Performing quality control on the project throughout development to maintain the standards expected

• Adjusting schedules and targets on the project as needs or financing for the project change.

Location: Depend on projects (factory) in Vietnam