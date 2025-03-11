Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 900 - 12 Triệu

Navigos Search's Client
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/04/2025
Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Tại Navigos Search's Client

Mức lương
900 - 12 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: Tỉnh Hưng Yên, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Với Mức Lương 900 - 12 Triệu

Navigos Search\'s client, Japanese company, is looking for Site manager with main duties as below:
• Creating long- and short-term plans, including setting targets for milestones and adhering to deadlines
• Delegating tasks on the project to employees best positioned to complete them
• Making effective decisions when presented with multiple options for how to progress with the project
• Serving as a point of contact for teams when multiple units are assigned to the same project to ensure team actions remain in synergy
• Communicating with executives or the board to keep the project aligned with their goals
• Performing quality control on the project throughout development to maintain the standards expected
• Adjusting schedules and targets on the project as needs or financing for the project change.
Location: Depend on projects (factory) in Vietnam

Với Mức Lương 900 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• BA diploma in Techniques (Firefighting, MEP, …), Project management.
• From 5 years of experience as a Site Manager/ Construction Manager
• Working knowledge of MS office and project management software
• English (4 skills), interview by English
• Thorough understanding of project management techniques and methods.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Navigos Search's Client

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, Tòa nhà V building, 125-127 Bà Triệu

