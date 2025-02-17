Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LOTTE Finance Vietnam Co. LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Develop product Finance and Banking in clouding (Spring integration, Java Application, service of AWS cloud)

2. Integration third-party, fintech. Focus loan and creditcard.

3. Research and improve the Micro-service and API development

4. Provide L3 support on production

5. Define Micro-service and API solution to support for business requirement

- Create detail design for identified Micro-service

- Create specification for identified API

- Support to deploy Micro-service and API into production

- Support to resolve incident/problem on production

6. Other task: as assigned by management