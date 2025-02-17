Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LOTTE Finance Vietnam Co. LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình Front-End Tại LOTTE Finance Vietnam Co. LTD
- Hà Nội: Tầng 12A, Tòa tháp Tây, Tòa nhà Lotte Center, số 54 Liễu Giai
- P Cống Vị
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình Front-End Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Develop product Finance and Banking in clouding (Spring integration, Java Application, service of AWS cloud)
2. Integration third-party, fintech. Focus loan and creditcard.
3. Research and improve the Micro-service and API development
4. Provide L3 support on production
5. Define Micro-service and API solution to support for business requirement
- Create detail design for identified Micro-service
- Create specification for identified API
- Support to deploy Micro-service and API into production
- Support to resolve incident/problem on production
6. Other task: as assigned by management
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Software, or related field of study: or equivalent education, training & experience
2. Relevant Knowledge/ Expertise:
Tại LOTTE Finance Vietnam Co. LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Preminum Healthcare Plan for you and your family
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LOTTE Finance Vietnam Co. LTD
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
