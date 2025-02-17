Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LOTTE Finance Vietnam Co. LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LOTTE Finance Vietnam Co. LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

LOTTE Finance Vietnam Co. LTD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/02/2025
LOTTE Finance Vietnam Co. LTD

Lập trình Front-End

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình Front-End Tại LOTTE Finance Vietnam Co. LTD

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 12A, Tòa tháp Tây, Tòa nhà Lotte Center, số 54 Liễu Giai

- P Cống Vị

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình Front-End Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Develop product Finance and Banking in clouding (Spring integration, Java Application, service of AWS cloud)
2. Integration third-party, fintech. Focus loan and creditcard.
3. Research and improve the Micro-service and API development
4. Provide L3 support on production
5. Define Micro-service and API solution to support for business requirement
- Create detail design for identified Micro-service
- Create specification for identified API
- Support to deploy Micro-service and API into production
- Support to resolve incident/problem on production
6. Other task: as assigned by management

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Educational Qualifications:
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Software, or related field of study: or equivalent education, training & experience
2. Relevant Knowledge/ Expertise:

Tại LOTTE Finance Vietnam Co. LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
Preminum Healthcare Plan for you and your family

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LOTTE Finance Vietnam Co. LTD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

LOTTE Finance Vietnam Co. LTD

LOTTE Finance Vietnam Co. LTD

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: LOTTE CENTER HANOI

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-front-end-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job303247
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CJ CGV Vietnam
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CJ CGV Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 15/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 23 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 03/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LR-TEK
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LR-TEK
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LR-TEK
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LR-TEK
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ILA Vietnam
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ILA Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 700 - 12 USD
Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 19/04/2025
Bắc Ninh Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 700 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Fountain Head Co Ltd., làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD
Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Quốc tế Đã hết hạn 2,000 - 3,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CJ CGV Vietnam
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CJ CGV Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 15/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 23 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 03/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LR-TEK
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LR-TEK
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LR-TEK
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LR-TEK
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ILA Vietnam
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ILA Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 700 - 12 USD
Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 19/04/2025
Bắc Ninh Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 700 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Fountain Head Co Ltd., làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD
Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Quốc tế Đã hết hạn 2,000 - 3,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Cao và Dịch vụ Phần mềm FaceNet làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 11 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Cao và Dịch vụ Phần mềm FaceNet
3 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT IS Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End SAPP Academy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 25 Triệu SAPP Academy
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LOTTE Finance Vietnam Co. LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận LOTTE Finance Vietnam Co. LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search's Client
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm