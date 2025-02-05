Tuyển Lập trình viên NodeJS LF Global Tech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 45 Triệu

Lập trình viên NodeJS

LF Global Tech
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
LF Global Tech

Lập trình viên NodeJS

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên NodeJS Tại LF Global Tech

Mức lương
3 - 45 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 19 Đinh Bộ Lĩnh, P24, Bình Thạnh, HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên NodeJS Với Mức Lương 3 - 45 Triệu

Job Description:
• Learn about Node JS and how Node JS works
• Participate in the development of features and functionalities of the software
• Work with databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL
• Perform other tasks as assigned

Với Mức Lương 3 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Final-year students preparing to graduate or recent graduates in IT, Computer Science, or related fields
• Have a foundation in JavaScript, ECMAScript6+, TypeScript
• Bonus if familiar with Express.js, Nest.js frameworks
• Good programming skills and problem-solving ability
• Ability to work independently and in a team
• Good command of technical English vocabulary and ability to read and understand English documentation
• Commitment to working hours
• Professional behavior: punctuality, timekeeping, appropriate attire, compliance with company rules

Tại LF Global Tech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LF Global Tech

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

LF Global Tech

LF Global Tech

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Victory House Tower, 19- 23 Dinh Bo Linh Street, Ward 24, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

