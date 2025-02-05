Tuyển Lập trình viên NodeJS LF Global Tech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 45 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên NodeJS Tại LF Global Tech
Mức lương
3 - 45 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 19 Đinh Bộ Lĩnh, P24, Bình Thạnh, HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên NodeJS Với Mức Lương 3 - 45 Triệu
Job Description:
• Learn about Node JS and how Node JS works
• Participate in the development of features and functionalities of the software
• Work with databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL
• Perform other tasks as assigned
Với Mức Lương 3 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Final-year students preparing to graduate or recent graduates in IT, Computer Science, or related fields
• Have a foundation in JavaScript, ECMAScript6+, TypeScript
• Bonus if familiar with Express.js, Nest.js frameworks
• Good programming skills and problem-solving ability
• Ability to work independently and in a team
• Good command of technical English vocabulary and ability to read and understand English documentation
• Commitment to working hours
• Professional behavior: punctuality, timekeeping, appropriate attire, compliance with company rules
• Have a foundation in JavaScript, ECMAScript6+, TypeScript
• Bonus if familiar with Express.js, Nest.js frameworks
• Good programming skills and problem-solving ability
• Ability to work independently and in a team
• Good command of technical English vocabulary and ability to read and understand English documentation
• Commitment to working hours
• Professional behavior: punctuality, timekeeping, appropriate attire, compliance with company rules
Tại LF Global Tech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LF Global Tech
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI