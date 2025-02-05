Tuyển Lập trình viên NodeJS LF Global Tech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 45 Triệu

Mức lương 3 - 45 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 19 Đinh Bộ Lĩnh, P24, Bình Thạnh, HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên NodeJS Với Mức Lương 3 - 45 Triệu

Job Description:

• Learn about Node JS and how Node JS works

• Participate in the development of features and functionalities of the software

• Work with databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL

• Perform other tasks as assigned

Với Mức Lương 3 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Final-year students preparing to graduate or recent graduates in IT, Computer Science, or related fields

• Have a foundation in JavaScript, ECMAScript6+, TypeScript

• Bonus if familiar with Express.js, Nest.js frameworks

• Good programming skills and problem-solving ability

• Ability to work independently and in a team

• Good command of technical English vocabulary and ability to read and understand English documentation

• Commitment to working hours

• Professional behavior: punctuality, timekeeping, appropriate attire, compliance with company rules

Tại LF Global Tech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LF Global Tech

