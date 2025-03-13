Tuyển Lập trình viên NodeJS CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên NodeJS Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM
Mức lương
20 - 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: 08 Nguyễn Cao Luyện, An Hải Bắc, Sơn Trà, Đà Nẵng, Sơn Trà, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên NodeJS Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu
Integration of user-facing elements developed by front-end developers with server side logic
Writing reusable, testable, and efficient code
Design and implementation of low-latency, high-availability, and performant applications
Implementation of security and data protection
Integration of data storage solutions
Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 3 years of experience
Good at both speaking and writing in English
Strong proficiency in JavaScript
Knowledge of Node.js and frameworks available for it {such as Express, StrongLoop, etc depending on your technology stack}
Understanding the nature of asynchronous programming and its quirks and workarounds
Good understanding of server-side templating languages {such as Jade, EJS, etc depending on your technology stack}
Good understanding of server-side CSS preprocessors {such as Stylus, Less, etc depending on your technology stack}
Basic understanding of front-end technologies, such as HTML5, and CSS3
Understanding accessibility and security compliance
User authentication and authorization between multiple systems, servers, and environments
Integration of multiple data sources and databases into one system
Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application
Understanding differences between multiple delivery platforms, such as mobile vs. desktop, and optimizing output to match the specific platform
Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes
Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests
Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: 20,000,000 - 40,000,000
Competitive salary with multiple bonus scheme
Direct coaching from top management
Chance to work overseas based on the request from client
Chance to improve the technical skill during working with clients on new technology, and exciting workshops, seminars
Chance to become leader of a dynamic and growing company
Exciting company activities
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
