Tuyển Lập trình viên NodeJS CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 08 Nguyễn Cao Luyện, An Hải Bắc, Sơn Trà, Đà Nẵng, Sơn Trà, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên NodeJS Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu

Integration of user-facing elements developed by front-end developers with server side logic

Writing reusable, testable, and efficient code

Design and implementation of low-latency, high-availability, and performant applications

Implementation of security and data protection

Integration of data storage solutions

Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 years of experience

Good at both speaking and writing in English

Strong proficiency in JavaScript

Knowledge of Node.js and frameworks available for it {such as Express, StrongLoop, etc depending on your technology stack}

Understanding the nature of asynchronous programming and its quirks and workarounds

Good understanding of server-side templating languages {such as Jade, EJS, etc depending on your technology stack}

Good understanding of server-side CSS preprocessors {such as Stylus, Less, etc depending on your technology stack}

Basic understanding of front-end technologies, such as HTML5, and CSS3

Understanding accessibility and security compliance

User authentication and authorization between multiple systems, servers, and environments

Integration of multiple data sources and databases into one system

Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application

Understanding differences between multiple delivery platforms, such as mobile vs. desktop, and optimizing output to match the specific platform

Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes

Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 20,000,000 - 40,000,000

Competitive salary with multiple bonus scheme

Direct coaching from top management

Chance to work overseas based on the request from client

Chance to improve the technical skill during working with clients on new technology, and exciting workshops, seminars

Chance to become leader of a dynamic and growing company

Exciting company activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin