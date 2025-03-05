Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 08 Nguyễn Cao Luyện, An Hải Bắc, Sơn Trà, Đà Nẵng, Sơn Trà, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên ReactJS Với Mức Lương 25 - 40 Triệu

Developing new user-facing features using React.js

Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use

Translating designs and wireframes into high quality code

Optimizing components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers

At least 3 years of experience

Good English communication skills

Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model

Thorough understanding of React.js and its core principles

Experience with popular React.js workflows (such as Flux or Redux)

Familiarity with newer specifications of EcmaScript

Experience with data structure libraries (e.g., Immutable.js)

Knowledge of isomorphic React is a plus

Familiarity with RESTful APIs

Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token

Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools

Experience with common front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements knack for benchmarking and optimization

Familiarity with code versioning tools

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Opportunities:

Direct coaching from top management

Chance to work overseas based on the request from client

Chance to improve the technical skill during working with clients on new technology, and exciting workshops, seminars.

Chance to become leader of a dynamic and growing company

