Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/04/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM

Lập trình viên ReactJS

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên ReactJS Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM

Mức lương
25 - 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 08 Nguyễn Cao Luyện, An Hải Bắc, Sơn Trà, Đà Nẵng, Sơn Trà, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên ReactJS Với Mức Lương 25 - 40 Triệu

Developing new user-facing features using React.js
Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use
Translating designs and wireframes into high quality code
Optimizing components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers

Với Mức Lương 25 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Skills
At least 3 years of experience
Good English communication skills
Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model
Thorough understanding of React.js and its core principles
Experience with popular React.js workflows (such as Flux or Redux)
Familiarity with newer specifications of EcmaScript
Experience with data structure libraries (e.g., Immutable.js)
Knowledge of isomorphic React is a plus
Familiarity with RESTful APIs
Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token
Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools
Experience with common front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.
Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements knack for benchmarking and optimization
Familiarity with code versioning tools

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Opportunities:
Direct coaching from top management
Chance to work overseas based on the request from client
Chance to improve the technical skill during working with clients on new technology, and exciting workshops, seminars.
Chance to become leader of a dynamic and growing company

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 28/14 Lê Thị Hồng, Phường 17, Quận Gò Vấp, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-vien-reactjs-thu-nhap-25-40-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job328392
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Phát triển Koolsoft
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Phát triển Koolsoft làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Phát triển Koolsoft
Hạn nộp: 09/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Voyager
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS Công ty Cổ phần Voyager làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Voyager
Hạn nộp: 29/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Phát triển Koolsoft
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Phát triển Koolsoft làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Phát triển Koolsoft
Hạn nộp: 02/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE
Hạn nộp: 02/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ thông tin Đông Nam Á
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ thông tin Đông Nam Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ thông tin Đông Nam Á
Hạn nộp: 09/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM
Hạn nộp: 04/04/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Windsoft Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Windsoft Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Windsoft Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 01/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH phần mềm 2NF
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS Công ty TNHH phần mềm 2NF làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH phần mềm 2NF
Hạn nộp: 16/02/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS
Hạn nộp: 15/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 36 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM CAO CẤP NAM THÁI
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM CAO CẤP NAM THÁI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM CAO CẤP NAM THÁI
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FTB GROUP
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FTB GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FTB GROUP
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SX BAO BÌ NAM VIỆT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH SX BAO BÌ NAM VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SX BAO BÌ NAM VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Phát triển Koolsoft
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Phát triển Koolsoft làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Phát triển Koolsoft
Hạn nộp: 09/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Voyager
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS Công ty Cổ phần Voyager làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Voyager
Hạn nộp: 29/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Phát triển Koolsoft
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Phát triển Koolsoft làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Phát triển Koolsoft
Hạn nộp: 02/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE
Hạn nộp: 02/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ thông tin Đông Nam Á
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ thông tin Đông Nam Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ thông tin Đông Nam Á
Hạn nộp: 09/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM
Hạn nộp: 04/04/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Windsoft Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Windsoft Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Windsoft Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 01/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH phần mềm 2NF
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS Công ty TNHH phần mềm 2NF làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH phần mềm 2NF
Hạn nộp: 16/02/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS
Hạn nộp: 15/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS Công ty TNHH phần mềm 2NF làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH phần mềm 2NF
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Windsoft Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Windsoft Việt Nam
14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Phát triển Koolsoft làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Phát triển Koolsoft
13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Phát triển Koolsoft làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Phát triển Koolsoft
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm