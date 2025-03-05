Tuyển Lập trình viên ReactJS CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên ReactJS Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM
Mức lương
25 - 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: 08 Nguyễn Cao Luyện, An Hải Bắc, Sơn Trà, Đà Nẵng, Sơn Trà, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên ReactJS Với Mức Lương 25 - 40 Triệu
Developing new user-facing features using React.js
Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use
Translating designs and wireframes into high quality code
Optimizing components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers
Với Mức Lương 25 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Skills
At least 3 years of experience
Good English communication skills
Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model
Thorough understanding of React.js and its core principles
Experience with popular React.js workflows (such as Flux or Redux)
Familiarity with newer specifications of EcmaScript
Experience with data structure libraries (e.g., Immutable.js)
Knowledge of isomorphic React is a plus
Familiarity with RESTful APIs
Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token
Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools
Experience with common front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.
Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements knack for benchmarking and optimization
Familiarity with code versioning tools
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Opportunities:
Direct coaching from top management
Chance to work overseas based on the request from client
Chance to improve the technical skill during working with clients on new technology, and exciting workshops, seminars.
Chance to become leader of a dynamic and growing company
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM
