Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Mức lương
8 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- CMC Creative Space,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu
Troubleshoot computer and device hardware related to end-users
Install and configure Microsoft products (Windows, Office365, …)
System administration about Windows Server; File Server
Troubleshoot network related problems (Internet, LAN, Printer, Camera)
Onsite at CMC TS’s customer company
Participate in other jobs as directed by Line Manager
Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field
Fresher will be also accepted and trained
Have basic knowledge/experience in IT System
Basic knowledge of Windows/Linux operating systems and Microsoft Office
Good communication skill in English
Having a CCNA/ MCSA certification is a big plus
Good communication and handle situations quickly
Good at teamwork
Fresher will be also accepted and trained
Have basic knowledge/experience in IT System
Basic knowledge of Windows/Linux operating systems and Microsoft Office
Good communication skill in English
Having a CCNA/ MCSA certification is a big plus
Good communication and handle situations quickly
Good at teamwork
Tại Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Highly competitive salary and bonus, plus several additional benefits
Productivity bonus added according to the business results of the Company
Welfare package of Holiday 9 million/year.
Consider periodic salary increases once a year. Or an unexpected pay rise based on personal accomplishment.
Opportunity to work on challenging international projects.
Being part of a rapidly expanding organization.
Possibility to gather certificates and participate in world-class courses.
Laptop and facilities provided.
Productivity bonus added according to the business results of the Company
Welfare package of Holiday 9 million/year.
Consider periodic salary increases once a year. Or an unexpected pay rise based on personal accomplishment.
Opportunity to work on challenging international projects.
Being part of a rapidly expanding organization.
Possibility to gather certificates and participate in world-class courses.
Laptop and facilities provided.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI