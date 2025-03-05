Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 10 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - CMC Creative Space,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu

Troubleshoot computer and device hardware related to end-users

Install and configure Microsoft products (Windows, Office365, …)

System administration about Windows Server; File Server

Troubleshoot network related problems (Internet, LAN, Printer, Camera)

Onsite at CMC TS’s customer company

Participate in other jobs as directed by Line Manager

Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field

Fresher will be also accepted and trained

Have basic knowledge/experience in IT System

Basic knowledge of Windows/Linux operating systems and Microsoft Office

Good communication skill in English

Having a CCNA/ MCSA certification is a big plus

Good communication and handle situations quickly

Good at teamwork

Tại Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Highly competitive salary and bonus, plus several additional benefits

Productivity bonus added according to the business results of the Company

Welfare package of Holiday 9 million/year.

Consider periodic salary increases once a year. Or an unexpected pay rise based on personal accomplishment.

Opportunity to work on challenging international projects.

Being part of a rapidly expanding organization.

Possibility to gather certificates and participate in world-class courses.

Laptop and facilities provided.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin