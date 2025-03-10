Tuyển Lập trình viên Teamwork Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Teamwork Vietnam Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Lầu 3, Tòa nhà Anna, Công Viên Phần Mềm Quang Trung, Phường Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận 12
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu
In the context of implementation or run projects for international customers, you will work in production environment and closely collaborate with the various technical teams.
The following general tasks will be mainly part of your missions in on premise or cloud (AWS & Azure) environments:
- Participate in IT projects from customer sides (Installation / Upgrades / Patching Unix servers)
- Provide management and support of Linux/Unix systems, and Virtualization (Xen/Promox/VMware/Nutanix)
- Proactive monitoring and performing maintenance of infrastructure systems
- Resolution of incidents raised by end users or monitoring tools
- Resolution of critical errors (high priority incidents e.g., server outages, data loss…)
- Develop shell script for operation automation
- Processing technical changes under ITIL standards
- Preparing and maintaining technical documentation to facilitate knowledge share and skills
Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Have knowledge in administration of Linux and Unix operating systems.
Have knowledge in shell scripts.
Having knowledge in Cloud Services is a plus
High motivation and strong team spirit.
Customer service and results oriented.
Good analytical thinking, and problem solving.
Ability to work within tight deadlines and attention to details.
Flexible, serious and trustworthy.
English speaking and listening skills is required.
Tại Teamwork Vietnam Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Chế độ bảo hiểm
Du Lịch
Phụ cấp
Du lịch nước ngoài
Đồng phục
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Nghỉ phép năm
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Teamwork Vietnam Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
