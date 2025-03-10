Tuyển Lập trình viên Teamwork Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Lầu 3, Tòa nhà Anna, Công Viên Phần Mềm Quang Trung, Phường Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu

In the context of implementation or run projects for international customers, you will work in production environment and closely collaborate with the various technical teams.

The following general tasks will be mainly part of your missions in on premise or cloud (AWS & Azure) environments:

- Participate in IT projects from customer sides (Installation / Upgrades / Patching Unix servers)

- Provide management and support of Linux/Unix systems, and Virtualization (Xen/Promox/VMware/Nutanix)

- Proactive monitoring and performing maintenance of infrastructure systems

- Resolution of incidents raised by end users or monitoring tools

- Resolution of critical errors (high priority incidents e.g., server outages, data loss…)

- Develop shell script for operation automation

- Processing technical changes under ITIL standards

- Preparing and maintaining technical documentation to facilitate knowledge share and skills

Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's or equivalent level in Computer Science

Have knowledge in administration of Linux and Unix operating systems.

Have knowledge in shell scripts.

Having knowledge in Cloud Services is a plus

High motivation and strong team spirit.

Customer service and results oriented.

Good analytical thinking, and problem solving.

Ability to work within tight deadlines and attention to details.

Flexible, serious and trustworthy.

English speaking and listening skills is required.

Tại Teamwork Vietnam Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Laptop

Chế độ bảo hiểm

Du Lịch

Phụ cấp

Du lịch nước ngoài

Đồng phục

Chế độ thưởng

Chăm sóc sức khỏe

Đào tạo

Tăng lương

Nghỉ phép năm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Teamwork Vietnam Ltd.

