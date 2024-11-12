Tuyển Lập trình viên AZERAI KE GA BAY làm việc tại Bình Thuận thu nhập Thỏa thuận

AZERAI KE GA BAY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/12/2024
AZERAI KE GA BAY

Lập trình viên

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại AZERAI KE GA BAY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Thuận:

- Huyện Hàm Thuận Nam

- Bình Thuận, Huyện Hàm Thuận Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Plan to improve, and maintain the IT System.
• Propose and advise the Board of Management about IT Management, and distribute computer equipment to improve efficiency.
• Research new technologies capable of application in the company IT system.
• Propose and manage the project on software to serve the business of corporate.
• Monitor the data backup and maintenance software systems.
• Coordinate with outside parties to finish all of the projects about PMS systems at resorts.
• Plan and process new system or upgrade the current Resort System.
• Operate and manage the Hotel's network system to ensure security for the network system, manage
• permission access for end-users.
• Advise all departments and branches to choose IT Equipment that meet requirements if any.
• Plan to maintain all of the computers at the Resort.
• Monitor website server, and email server system for hospitality.
• Administer, maintain, or build a new Documents Management System.
• Coordinate with Partner to manage website project for hospitality.
• Plan to train internal related IT to meet company requirements.
• IT fixed asset management at hotels.
• Assist in all general works of the department as required.
• Perform other duties as assigned by the Financial Controller.
• Directly report to the Financial Controller for any problem that occurs

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• A Degree/ Diploma in Information Technology or equivalent;
• Prior experience as an IT Manager for 03 years in luxury resorts.
• Have skills in building, managing, and training teams;
• 30-45 Years of Age; Can business travel;
• Good communication, persuasion, reporting, negotiation, and situation-handling skills;
• Enthusiastic, dynamic, persistent, honest in work.

Tại AZERAI KE GA BAY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Negotiable salary, full benefits; Full Social Insurance
24/7 accident insurance
• Service charge based on business performance;
• And other benefits when joining the company

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AZERAI KE GA BAY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

AZERAI KE GA BAY

AZERAI KE GA BAY

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Huyện Hàm Thuận Nam - Bình Thuận

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

