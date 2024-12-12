Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Pmax làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Pmax
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/01/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Pmax

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Pmax

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 95 Đường Cách Mạng Tháng 8, Bến Thành, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Data use cases development
Identify potential data use cases in marketing activities and work with other departments to validate them
Continuously update trends, updates from the market to apply them to PMAX and integrate into PMAX solutions
Provide training/ sharing session in order to distribute validated use-cases to operation team
Manage and maintain all the systems, processes,… related to data use case in marketing
Data use cases in Marketing strategy & planning
Define data type, data info, data sources which company/team needs in order to build strategy, planning for our clients
Work with internal team to build a framework to turn data information into insights, turn insights into approach and strategy
Review and interpret market trends, customer experience, competitors’ activities, and marketing strategies for our clients
Data use cases in Marketing execution
Design and implement data tracking in digital marketing (Google Analytics, Facebook pixel/CAPI, Google conversion tag, CRM integration,…)
In charge of data integration to provide e2e and holistic performance, dashboard for our clients
Analyze marketing campaign performance data to generate insights, learnings to support decision making
Design testing framework to validate hypotheses
Design and implement CDP/CRM use cases for both PMAX and clients

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Skills & Knowledge & Qualification
Must have
2+ years of experience in data, consulting, analytics or a related function involving quantitative data analysis to solve problems.
Deep analytical mindset and capability of finding efficient solutions independently.
Technical expertise regarding data statistics, data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques.
Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.
Experience with data visualization tools.
Excellent problem-solving, and research skills.
Effective communication skills.
Good to have
In-depth knowledge of digital marketing.
Familiar with MarTech platforms/solutions such as HubSpot, Mailchimp, Insider,…
PMAX-er Identification
Client Impact:Everything we do is ultimately to deliver real client impact and value.
Innovation:Drive change and innovative new ideas to create more values for clients, teams and society.
People Development:Attract, develop, and retain the most talented people. Development is a responsibility, not a choice, of both the individual as well as the organization.
Integrity:Be honest and show a consistent and uncompromising adherence to what is right, even if it is at our own cost.
Teamwork & Fun:The cooperative and collaborative effort of a team to achieve a common goal or to complete a task, and trying to build a joyful & enjoyable atmosphere for everyone.
Extreme Ownership:The practice of owning everything in your world, to an extreme degree. Think of yourself as the owner of the company. It means you are responsible for not just those tasks which you directly control, but for all those that affect whether or not your task is successful.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Pmax Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary range with quarterly & yearly incentives and 13th-month salary
Flexible working time with 4 days working from home per month and 15 paid leaves per year
Insurance as full salary (SHUI)
Annual health check-up and Healthcare Insurance PTI for all employees
Laptop supply/allowance or support for laptop purchase costs on an individual basis
Internal training & career development opportunities, and external L&D budget sponsorship
Team bonding budget quarterly, snack time to engage team members
Quarterly, Yearly Recognition Gifts & Awards and gifts on special occasions (birthday, New year…)
Holiday activities; Company trip; Year End Party; Company Birthday; Culture Day; Quarterly Town Hall.
Other staff welfare allowances.
Địa điểm làm việc
95 Đường Cách Mạng Tháng 8, Bến Thành, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Pmax

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Pmax

Công Ty Cổ Phần Pmax

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 32D6 - 92 Nguyen Huu Canh, Ward 22,Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

