Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Floware Việt Nam làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Floware Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Floware Việt Nam

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Floware Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Thừa Thiên Huế:

- 43D Hồ Văn Huê, Thành phố Huế

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Senior Backend Engineer (SBE) designs complex backend technology solutions, develops code, and tests and maintains new and existing systems.
As part of Floware’s Infrastructure & Security team, he partners closely with development teams to define scope and requirements for reusable services with integration services and APIs, and to use appropriate technology solutions for the business.
The BE is a key member of the team responsible for delivering robust solutions while defining backend standards for all development teams at Floware VN.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ years of experience designing, developing, and managing RESTful APIs
3+ years of experience developing in any of following core language: NodeJS/Ruby on Rails/JS or experience with relevant frameworks
Demonstrated design and programming skills using NodeJS, JSON, Web Services, XML, XSLT, etc...
Excellent experience in designing and implementing database systems with integrity, scalability, performance, reliability, security in mind
English resume is preferred.
HUGE PLUS IF YOU ARE/HAVE
Excellent fullstack developer
Excellent understanding of backend development best practices and standards
Impeccable leadership skills and able to drive solutions
Excellent understanding of CI/CD/CD
Excellent experience designing and developing backend microservices

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Floware Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Friendly, flexible, and fun working environment
Very attractive salary based on skills and experience
100% salary during probation period
Premium Health Insurance Package
Performance bonus up to 96 million dong or more in the year
Free office lunch, fruit, coffee, tea, snack bar everyday
Monthly team activity allowance
Full income tax, insurance paid by company (Net Salary)
13th month of salary
Great opportunity for career development
Company trip, team building, monthly party, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Floware Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Floware Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 43D/52 Hồ Văn Huê, Phường 9, Quận Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

