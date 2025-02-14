Tuyển Marketing Director Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD

Mức lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD

- Advise the Board of Directors on marketing and communication strategies related to business operations and corporate management.

- Manage, plan, and implement the unit's objectives and annual/periodic plans, including:

- Collect and analyze market information; update changes and new trends in communication and Digital Marketing; provide assessments and recommendations on industry trends.

- Implement, execute, monitor, evaluate, and suggest adjustments for communication, marketing, and Digital Marketing programs.

- Develop, organize, and execute marketing programs and campaigns to attract and grow the customer base, driving sales.

- Collaborate closely with business units, IT, and relevant departments to ensure the effective implementation of communication and marketing programs.

- Develop and refine documents, regulations, products, and processes related to unit activities.

- Manage and train the communication and marketing team to enhance skills and performance.

- Perform other tasks as assigned by the Board of Directors.

Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

- Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Multimedia, Business, or related fields.

- At least 3-5 years of experience in Digital Marketing management or equivalent positions in financial or securities organizations.

- Proven experience in planning and implementing comprehensive communication and marketing activities. Candidates with experience in banking, finance, securities, or insurance are preferred.

- In-depth knowledge of Communication, Marketing, and Digital Marketing.

Strong understanding of user behavior and experience on mobile and internet platforms.

- Proficient in English.

- Candidates with experience in financial institutions, securities, banking, fintech, digital marketing, or technology companies are preferred.

- Experience in digital transformation projects is a plus.

