Tuyển Marketing Director Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Navigos Search

Marketing Director

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
2,000 - 3,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD

- Advise the Board of Directors on marketing and communication strategies related to business operations and corporate management.
- Manage, plan, and implement the unit's objectives and annual/periodic plans, including:
- Collect and analyze market information; update changes and new trends in communication and Digital Marketing; provide assessments and recommendations on industry trends.
- Implement, execute, monitor, evaluate, and suggest adjustments for communication, marketing, and Digital Marketing programs.
- Develop, organize, and execute marketing programs and campaigns to attract and grow the customer base, driving sales.
- Collaborate closely with business units, IT, and relevant departments to ensure the effective implementation of communication and marketing programs.
- Develop and refine documents, regulations, products, and processes related to unit activities.
- Manage and train the communication and marketing team to enhance skills and performance.
- Perform other tasks as assigned by the Board of Directors.

Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
- Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Multimedia, Business, or related fields.
- At least 3-5 years of experience in Digital Marketing management or equivalent positions in financial or securities organizations.
- Proven experience in planning and implementing comprehensive communication and marketing activities. Candidates with experience in banking, finance, securities, or insurance are preferred.
- In-depth knowledge of Communication, Marketing, and Digital Marketing.
Strong understanding of user behavior and experience on mobile and internet platforms.
- Proficient in English.
- Candidates with experience in financial institutions, securities, banking, fintech, digital marketing, or technology companies are preferred.
- Experience in digital transformation projects is a plus.

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

