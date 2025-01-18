Tuyển Marketing Director Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập 2,500 - 10,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
- Hà Tĩnh: Vung Ang, Ha Tinh, Thành phố Hà Tĩnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương 2,500 - 10,000 USD
This job would require the candidates to work 1st year in Hai Phong, Vietnam and then will move to VinFast Global Factories.
I. Position Overview:
· The Quality Director will partner with functional departments such as Engineering, Manufacturing and Manufacturing Engineering, Program Management, Purchasing/Supply Chain and others to manage and be responsible for all aspects of the Manufacturing Quality activities through the vehicle development process from concept through launch, mass production and the customer service experience.
· Lead the development of all Quality Strategy and System, Operations Quality process and completed vehicle audit procedures to ensure the achievement of both external and internal Quality Goals.
II. Position Responsibilities
Với Mức Lương 2,500 - 10,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Vinfast Trading And Production JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
