Tuyển Product Marketing Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Portfolio Management:
• Oversee and manage the performance of a portfolio of industrial properties, ensuring alignment with business goals and strategies.
• Develop and implement long-term asset strategies to maximize value and return on investment (ROI).
• Conduct periodic asset reviews and provide recommendations for improvements or divestments.
• Prepare and manage annual budgets, forecasts, and financial reports for industrial assets.
• Monitor income and expenses, ensuring assets are performing in line with financial targets.
• Analyze financial performance and suggest corrective actions where necessary to enhance profitability.
Asset Value Optimization:
• Identify and implement strategies for improving asset value, including capital improvements, property renovations, and repositioning efforts.
• Evaluate market trends and local property dynamics to identify new opportunities for enhancing asset performance.
• Conduct market research and property valuations to provide insights into the competitive landscape and industry trends.
Operational Efficiency:
• Collaborate with property management teams to ensure efficient operations, maintenance, and upkeep of properties.
