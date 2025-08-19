Tuyển Product Marketing Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Portfolio Management:

• Oversee and manage the performance of a portfolio of industrial properties, ensuring alignment with business goals and strategies.

• Develop and implement long-term asset strategies to maximize value and return on investment (ROI).

• Conduct periodic asset reviews and provide recommendations for improvements or divestments.

• Prepare and manage annual budgets, forecasts, and financial reports for industrial assets.

• Monitor income and expenses, ensuring assets are performing in line with financial targets.

• Analyze financial performance and suggest corrective actions where necessary to enhance profitability.

Asset Value Optimization:

• Identify and implement strategies for improving asset value, including capital improvements, property renovations, and repositioning efforts.

• Evaluate market trends and local property dynamics to identify new opportunities for enhancing asset performance.

• Conduct market research and property valuations to provide insights into the competitive landscape and industry trends.

Operational Efficiency:

• Collaborate with property management teams to ensure efficient operations, maintenance, and upkeep of properties.