Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Develop and manage end to end recruitment plans based on approved headcounts.

Collaborate with department leaders to identify hiring needs and prioritize recruitment efforts.

Create and manage diverse candidate sourcing strategies to attract high-quality engineering talent.

Maintain and manage an organized database of candidate information.

Conduct interviews and assessments to evaluate candidate suitability based on job requirements.

Provide timely feedback and recommendations to hiring managers.

Establish and nurture relationships with local and overseas training organizations to enhance the VinFast employer brand.

Promote VinFast as an employer of choice in the engineering sector through networking and outreach.

Welcome new hires and facilitate a smooth onboarding experience.

Collaborate with relevant departments to ensure new employees have the necessary tools and support for success.