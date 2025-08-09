Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
- Hà Tĩnh: Vung Ang, Ha Tinh, Thành phố Hà Tĩnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Develop and manage end to end recruitment plans based on approved headcounts.
Collaborate with department leaders to identify hiring needs and prioritize recruitment efforts.
Create and manage diverse candidate sourcing strategies to attract high-quality engineering talent.
Maintain and manage an organized database of candidate information.
Conduct interviews and assessments to evaluate candidate suitability based on job requirements.
Provide timely feedback and recommendations to hiring managers.
Establish and nurture relationships with local and overseas training organizations to enhance the VinFast employer brand.
Promote VinFast as an employer of choice in the engineering sector through networking and outreach.
Welcome new hires and facilitate a smooth onboarding experience.
Collaborate with relevant departments to ensure new employees have the necessary tools and support for success.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 5 years of experience in Talent acquisition.
Proven track record of successfully hiring for diversified industry.
Tại Vinfast Trading And Production JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
