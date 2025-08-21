Tuyển Product Marketing Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

I. Job Description

1. Developing and Managing Financial Models

• Build and maintain financial models to support investment decision-making.

• Analyze financial statements, market trends, and economic data to assess investment opportunities.

• Conduct scenario analysis and financial forecasting to evaluate risk and return profiles.

2. Coordinate with Vingroup‘s Investment Department to Execute Capital-Raising and M&A Transactions

• Collaborate with Vingroup’s Investment Department to structure and execute fundraising initiatives.

• Support due diligence, valuation, and negotiation processes for mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

• Assist in deal structuring, documentation, and post-transaction integration planning.

3. Monitoring Commitments with Investors and Credit Institutions

• Track and manage financial commitments with investors, lenders, and credit institutions.

• Ensure compliance with financial agreements and report on key covenants.

• Liaise with financial institutions to optimize capital structure and funding strategies.

4. Periodic Reporting

• Prepare and deliver periodic reports on investment performance, financial health, and market trends.

• Generate investor reports, debt compliance reports, and internal management reports.

• Present financial insights and investment analysis to senior management and stakeholders.

5. Supporting the Corporate Investor Relations (IR) Team