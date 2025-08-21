Tuyển Product Marketing Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
- Hà Nội: Head Office, Ocean Park
- Gia Lam
- Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
I. Job Description
1. Developing and Managing Financial Models
• Build and maintain financial models to support investment decision-making.
• Analyze financial statements, market trends, and economic data to assess investment opportunities.
• Conduct scenario analysis and financial forecasting to evaluate risk and return profiles.
2. Coordinate with Vingroup‘s Investment Department to Execute Capital-Raising and M&A Transactions
• Collaborate with Vingroup’s Investment Department to structure and execute fundraising initiatives.
• Support due diligence, valuation, and negotiation processes for mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
• Assist in deal structuring, documentation, and post-transaction integration planning.
3. Monitoring Commitments with Investors and Credit Institutions
• Track and manage financial commitments with investors, lenders, and credit institutions.
• Ensure compliance with financial agreements and report on key covenants.
• Liaise with financial institutions to optimize capital structure and funding strategies.
4. Periodic Reporting
• Prepare and deliver periodic reports on investment performance, financial health, and market trends.
• Generate investor reports, debt compliance reports, and internal management reports.
• Present financial insights and investment analysis to senior management and stakeholders.
5. Supporting the Corporate Investor Relations (IR) Team
