Tuyển Product Marketing Fujinet Systems JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Fujinet Systems JSC
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Waseco, 10 Phổ Quang, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, TP.HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Duration: 6 months (6-MONTH CONTRACT)
Duration: 6 months (6-MONTH CONTRACT)
• Reports to: FP&A Manager
• Work Location: Ho Chi Minh
• Department: Finance
ABOUT FUJINET
FUJINET SYSTEMS JSC (FUJINET) is one of the leading software development companies in Vietnam for the Japanese market, with nearly 700 engineers in Vietnam and 50 onsite specialists in Tokyo, Japan.
As a member of the FP&A team, your responsibilities include:
• Business analysis: Prepare and analyze reports related to the Group's and units’ performance.
• Financial planning: Support planning process and monitor actuals vs. plans
• Budget controlling: Track budget execution and monitor cost breakdowns
• Business partnering
+ Coordinate with Accounting team to ensure compliance with VAS and local regulations
+ Assist Sales team in maintaining pricing databases and ensuring timely updates
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Fujinet Systems JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fujinet Systems JSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI