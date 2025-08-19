Tuyển Product Marketing Fujinet Systems JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Duration: 6 months (6-MONTH CONTRACT)

• Reports to: FP&A Manager

• Work Location: Ho Chi Minh

• Department: Finance

ABOUT FUJINET

FUJINET SYSTEMS JSC (FUJINET) is one of the leading software development companies in Vietnam for the Japanese market, with nearly 700 engineers in Vietnam and 50 onsite specialists in Tokyo, Japan.

As a member of the FP&A team, your responsibilities include:

• Business analysis: Prepare and analyze reports related to the Group's and units’ performance.

• Financial planning: Support planning process and monitor actuals vs. plans

• Budget controlling: Track budget execution and monitor cost breakdowns

• Business partnering

+ Coordinate with Accounting team to ensure compliance with VAS and local regulations

+ Assist Sales team in maintaining pricing databases and ensuring timely updates